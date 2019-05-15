Odorizzi expected to start for the Twins against the Angels

Los Angeles Angels (20-22, third in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (26-15, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (2-3, 6.35 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (2-2, 2.32 ERA, .94 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Los Angeles will face off at Target Field on Wednesday.

The Twins are 14-8 on their home turf. Minnesota ranks third in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, Jorge Polanco leads the team with an average of .327.

The Angels are 9-13 in road games. Los Angeles is slugging .427 as a unit. Tommy La Stella leads the team with a slugging percentage of .588. The Twins won the last meeting 4-3. Kyle Gibson earned his fourth victory and Mitch Garver went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Cam Bedrosian took his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Polanco leads the Twins with 24 extra base hits and is batting .327. Byron Buxton is 10-for-29 with five doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Andrelton Simmons leads the Angels with 15 extra base hits and is batting .294. Albert Pujols is 12-for-43 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .275 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Angels: 6-4, .287 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Martin Perez: day-to-day (left foot contusion), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (left wrist), Mitch Garver: day-to-day (ankle).

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (lumbar spine muscle spasm), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).