Nationals look to break 4-game skid against Dodgers

Washington Nationals (14-22, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (25-14, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (2-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Dodgers: Rich Hill (2-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Washington enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Dodgers are 15-4 in home games. Los Angeles has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .344. Cody Bellinger leads the lineup with an OBP of .458.

The Nationals are 7-11 in road games. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Anthony Rendon with a mark of .409. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits and is batting .394. Max Muncy is 13-for-35 with a double, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Victor Robles leads the Nationals with six home runs home runs and is slugging .481. Kurt Suzuki is 8-for-25 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .222 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tony Sipp: 10-day IL (oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: 10-day IL (infection), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Andrew Stevenson: day-to-day (back), Juan Soto: 10-day IL (back), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Matt Adams: 10-day IL (shoulder).