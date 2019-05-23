Martin expected to start as Houston hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (22-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (33-17, first in the AL West)

Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Astros: Corbin Martin (1-0, 3.86 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston is looking for a series win with a victory over Chicago.

The Astros are 18-5 on their home turf. Houston has hit 90 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. George Springer leads the club with 17, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The White Sox are 11-13 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.06, Ivan Nova leads the staff with a mark of 6.96. The White Sox won the last meeting 9-4. Nova earned his third victory and Eloy Jimenez went 2-for-4 with two home runs and two RBIs for Chicago. Gerrit Cole took his fifth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Springer leads the Astros with 17 home runs and is slugging .654. Alex Bregman is 11-for-37 with a double, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs and has 40 RBIs. Charlie Tilson is 10-for-37 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 8-2, .299 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (right elbow discomfort), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), George Springer: day-to-day (lower back stiffness), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 10-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Nate Jones: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jon Jay: 60-day IL (hip).