Marlins take 6-game slide into matchup with Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (25-15, first in the AL East) vs. Miami Marlins (10-30, fifth in the AL East)

Miami; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-1, 2.57 ERA, .95 WHIP, 19 strikeouts) Marlins: Jose Urena (0-5, 4.82 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Marlins are 6-16 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .307, last in the league. Neil Walker leads the club with a .438 slugging percentage, including nine extra-base hits.

The Rays are 13-5 on the road. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the MLB. Avisail Garcia leads the team with an average of .298. The Rays won the last meeting 4-0. Charlie Morton notched his fourth victory and Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Caleb Smith took his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Granderson leads the Marlins with 10 extra base hits and is batting .176. Jon Berti is 7-for-28 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games for Miami.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 22 RBIs and is batting .295. Yandy Diaz is 9-for-38 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 1-9, .191 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Rays: 6-4, .259 batting average, 1.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Marlins Injuries: Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O’Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage).

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: 10-day IL (forearm), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 60-day IL (back), Mike Zunino: 10-day IL (quad), Michael Perez: 10-day IL (oblique).