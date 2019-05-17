Los Angeles to visit Cincinnati Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-16, first in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (20-24, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Rich Hill (0-1, 4.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 4.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Los Angeles will square off at Great American Ball Park on Friday.

The Reds are 11-9 on their home turf. Cincinnati’s lineup has 62 home runs this season, Eugenio Suarez leads them with 13 homers.

The Dodgers are 10-10 on the road. Los Angeles has slugged .454, good for third in in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the club with a .770 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 15 home runs. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Suarez leads the Reds with 13 home runs and is batting .263. Jose Iglesias is 11-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 25 extra base hits and is slugging .770. Justin Turner is 10-for-34 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

Dodgers Injuries: Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: day-to-day (), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).