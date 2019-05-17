Kansas City opens 3-game series at Los Angeles

Kansas City Royals (15-29, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (20-23, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Brad Keller (2-4, 4.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 39 strikeouts) Angels: Matt Harvey (2-3, 6.69 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Kansas City to begin a three game series.

The Angels are 11-9 on their home turf. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .257 batting average, Brian Goodwin leads the team with an average of .314.

The Royals are 5-14 on the road. The Kansas City pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.27. Brad Keller leads the team with a 4.47 earned run average. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy La Stella leads the Angels with 11 home runs and is batting .308. Jonathan Lucroy is 9-for-25 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Whit Merrifield leads the Royals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .287. Jorge Soler is 9-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .306 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by one run

Royals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Angels Injuries: JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 10-day IL (back), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin).

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).