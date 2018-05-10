Brewers reinstate left-hander Boone Logan from disabled list

DENVER (AP) The Milwaukee Brewers have reinstated left-handed reliever Boone Logan from the 10-day disabled list and optioned righty Jorge Lopez to Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Logan has been sidelined all season with a strained left triceps. The 33-year-old signed with the Brewers in the offseason after pitching last year in Cleveland.

Logan was a member of the Rockies for three seasons and went 4-11 with a 4.64 ERA.

Lopez was recalled last week when righty Zach Davies went on the disabled list with rotator cuff inflammation. It was Lopez’s second stint with the team this season.

