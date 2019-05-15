Blue Jays to face Giants on the road

Toronto Blue Jays (17-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (17-24, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Toronto will square off at Oracle Park on Wednesday.

The Giants are 8-12 on their home turf. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Steven Duggar leads the team with a mark of .257.

The Blue Jays are 9-11 on the road. Toronto’s team on-base percentage of .286 is last in the American League. Justin Smoak leads the club with an OBP of .365. The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-3. Trent Thornton notched his first victory and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBIs for Toronto. Nick Vincent registered his second loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duggar leads the Giants with 39 hits and has 20 RBIs. Stephen Vogt is 7-for-24 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Smoak leads the Blue Jays with 20 RBIs and is batting .219. Freddy Galvis is 10-for-41 with five doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .244 batting average, 7.08 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Giants Injuries: Drew Pomeranz: 10-day IL (lat), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Buster Posey: 7-day IL (concussion).

Blue Jays Injuries: Matt Shoemaker: 10-day IL (knee), Clayton Richard: 10-day IL (knee), David Phelps: 10-day IL (elbow), Clay Buchholz: 10-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Borucki: 60-day IL (elbow), Dalton Pompey: 60-day IL (concussion), Devon Travis: 60-day IL (knee).