6:10p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Eagles vs. Cowboys Live Updates, Score: Joe Milton's Arm Talent On Full Display
Updated: Nov 26, 2026 - 6:11 PM ET
An exciting day of Thanksgiving football continues with one of the NFL's best rivalries.
The Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on FOX with Tom Brady, Kevin Burkhart, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi on the call. For Dallas, it is looking to keep up with the New York Giants in the battle for first place in the NFC East. For Philadelphia, it's looking to play spoiler this holiday season, which it did last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Will Dak Prescott and the Cowboys' high-flying offense have another big day, or will the Eagles spoil everyone's Thanksgiving in Dallas? Here are all the top moments from Thursday's Eagles-Cowboys game.
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6:04p ET
Javonte Williams Scores His Second TD Of The Game
5:29p ET
Kavontae Turpin Shows Off His Speed For The Touchdown
5:21p ET
Cowboys Pick Big Fourth Down Stand
5:02p ET
Javonte Williams Scores 1-Yard TD
4:53p ET
Cooper DeJean Goes Down With Injury On Opening Drive
4:26p ET
Cowboys, Eagles Announce Inactives
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