National Football League
Cowboys vs. Packers Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Tacks On Three More
National Football League

Cowboys vs. Packers Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Tacks On Three More

Updated: Oct 18, 2026 - 9:27 PM ET

The sixth NFL Sunday of the season brings a classic NFC matchup to Lambeau Field, as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers enter 3-2, winners of their last two, including a 31-7 rout of the Bears last week, Green Bay led by Jordan Love, who's had two touchdowns in each of his five starts this season.

The Cowboys are under .500 at 2-3, though all three losses have come by one score, including last Thursday’s 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay. 

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb lead a productive Dallas offense facing a Packers defense that’s been banged up in the secondary, while a Cowboys defense ranked near the bottom of the league will be tested by Love and Green Bay receivers. 

Dallas hasn’t beaten Green Bay in a regular-season game in a decade, and last year’s meeting between these two ended in a 40-40 overtime tie.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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7:15p ET

Live Scoreboard:

9:25p ET

Packers Settle For Three

9:06p ET

Dak Prescott Responds With Interception Of His Own

8:59p ET

Jordan Love Interception Sets Up Cowboys Offense

8:44p ET

Jordan Love Finds Matthew Golden For Six

7:15p ET

Full Inactives:

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