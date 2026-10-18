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National Football League Cowboys vs. Packers Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Tacks On Three More Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The sixth NFL Sunday of the season brings a classic NFC matchup to Lambeau Field, as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers enter 3-2, winners of their last two, including a 31-7 rout of the Bears last week, Green Bay led by Jordan Love, who's had two touchdowns in each of his five starts this season.

The Cowboys are under .500 at 2-3, though all three losses have come by one score, including last Thursday’s 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay.

Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb lead a productive Dallas offense facing a Packers defense that’s been banged up in the secondary, while a Cowboys defense ranked near the bottom of the league will be tested by Love and Green Bay receivers.

Dallas hasn’t beaten Green Bay in a regular-season game in a decade, and last year’s meeting between these two ended in a 40-40 overtime tie.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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Sort By Oldest 7:15p ET Live Scoreboard: 9:25p ET Packers Settle For Three 9:06p ET Dak Prescott Responds With Interception Of His Own 8:59p ET Jordan Love Interception Sets Up Cowboys Offense 8:44p ET Jordan Love Finds Matthew Golden For Six 7:15p ET Full Inactives:

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