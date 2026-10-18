Cowboys vs. Packers Live Updates, Score: Green Bay Tacks On Three More
The sixth NFL Sunday of the season brings a classic NFC matchup to Lambeau Field, as the Dallas Cowboys visit the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers enter 3-2, winners of their last two, including a 31-7 rout of the Bears last week, Green Bay led by Jordan Love, who's had two touchdowns in each of his five starts this season.
The Cowboys are under .500 at 2-3, though all three losses have come by one score, including last Thursday’s 24-16 loss to Tampa Bay.
Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb lead a productive Dallas offense facing a Packers defense that’s been banged up in the secondary, while a Cowboys defense ranked near the bottom of the league will be tested by Love and Green Bay receivers.
Dallas hasn’t beaten Green Bay in a regular-season game in a decade, and last year’s meeting between these two ended in a 40-40 overtime tie.
Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
Packers Settle For Three
Dak Prescott Responds With Interception Of His Own
Jordan Love Interception Sets Up Cowboys Offense
Jordan Love Finds Matthew Golden For Six
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