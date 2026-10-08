Buccaneers vs. Cowboys Live Updates, Score: Tampa Bay Responds To Tie The Game
The Dallas Cowboys kick off week 5 at home where they face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team still searching for its first win on Thursday night.
The Cowboys enter 2-2, having outlasted Houston 34-30 last week after an overtime heartbreaker against Baltimore in Brazil the week prior.
Tampa Bay enters 0-4 and turns to rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels for his second career start with Baker Mayfield sidelined due to a dislocated thumb.
Dak Prescott and a Cowboys offense averaging over 30 points a game will look to continue business as usual against the Buccaneers, though Tampa Bay does get rookie edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. back after a two-game absence.
Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.
Buccaneers Tie It Up To Start The Second Quarter
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