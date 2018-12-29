Panthers acquire 2020 fifth-round draft pick from Maple Leafs in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the club has acquired a 2020 fifth-round draft pick from the Toronto Maple Leafs in exchange for goaltender Michael Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, 28, appeared in four games with Florida owning a 1-1-2 record, 4.18 goals against average and .839 save percentage. He played in eight games with Florida’s American Hockey League Affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, posting a 2-3-2 record, 3.33 goals against average and .906 save percentage.