LSU linebacker who was ejected for targeting will miss fist half of Alabama game | FIRST CALL
Video Details
LSU linebacker Devin White was called for targeting and will miss the first half of the game against No. 1 Alabama.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices