Top rusher Isom leaving Salukis

(STATS) – Southern Illinois’ leading rusher Daquan Isom is leaving the program, coach Nick Hill said.

The 5-foot-8, 186-pound speedster rushed for a team-high 491 yards last season and 1,344 yards in three years. He also caught 75 passes and returned kicks with the Salukis.

“I love Daquan. I want to see him do well,” Hill told The Southern newspaper. “Sometimes a second chance can be a fresh start.”

Southern Illinois, which went 4-7, returns junior D.J. Davis, its No. 2 rusher.