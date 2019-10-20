Saturday’s best

STARS

—Shane Buechele, SMU, set career highs with six TD passes and 457 passing yards as the No. 19 Mustangs improved to 7-0 with a 45-21 win over Temple.

—Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma, accounted for 393 yards and five TDs as the No. 5 Sooners cruised to a 52-14 victory over West Virginia.

—AJ Dillon, Boston College, ran for 223 yards and three TDs in a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State.

—Joe Burrow, LSU, threw for 327 yards and four TDs to break the school season record with 29 in the No. 2 Tigers’ 36-13 victory over Mississippi State.

—Travis Etienne, Clemson, rushed for 192 yards and a score and the No. 3 Tigers routed Louisville 45-10 for their 22nd consecutive victory.

—Jared Scott, Prairie View A&M, caught four passes for 145 yards and two TDs in a 51-0 win over Virginia Lynchburg.

—Kevin Davidson, Princeton, threw for 379 yards and five TDs as the Tigers rolled to a 65-22 win over Brown.

—Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for a career-high four TDs to help the No. 9 Gators bounce back from its loss at LSU to outlast South Carolina 38-27.

—Tom Flacco, Towson, threw a school-record six touchdown passes in the first half in a 56-7 rout of Bucknell.

—Amik Robertson, Louisiana Tech, intercepted three passes in a 45-30 win over Southern Mississippi.

—Brock Purdy, Iowa State, threw for 378 yards and TDs in a 34-24 victory against Texas Tech.

—Sirgeo Hoffman, Portland State, ran for a career-high 221 yards and two TDs in a 38-30 win over Northern Colorado.

—Josh Davis, Weber State, set a school record with 328 rushing yards and scored four TDs as the Wildcats beat Northern Arizona 51-28.