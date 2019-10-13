Louisiana Tech romps past UMass 69-21

RUSTON, La. (AP) — J’Mar Smith threw three touchdown passes and Justin Henderson ran for three first-quarter touchdowns to power Louisiana Tech to a 69-21 victory over Massachusetts on Saturday night.

Louisiana Tech (5-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead just 55 seconds into the game when Amik Robertson picked off a Randall West pass and returned it 42 yards for a TD. Henderson took over from there, scoring on runs of 74, 4 and 3 yards to put the Bulldogs up 28-0 after one quarter.

Smith had TD throws of 17 yards to Griffin Hebert and 1 yard to Henderson as Louisiana Tech opened a 42-0 lead with 10:57 remaining in the second quarter.

West had a 1-yard TD run and then connected with Kyle Horn for a 12-yard score to get the Minutemen (1-6) within 42-14. But Smith added a 2-yard TD toss to Cee Jay Powell and Bailey Hale kicked a 42-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 52-14 at halftime.

Smith finished 16-of-28 passing for 239 yards for the Bulldogs. Henderson ran for 137 yards on 11 carries as Louisiana Tech piled up 360 yards on the ground.

West completed 16 of 26 passes for 168 yards with an interception for UMass, one of six independent schools.