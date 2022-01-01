Chef Gordon Ramsay's Recipes for FIFA World Cup 2022

Chef Gordon Ramsay has provided five delicious recipes for you to enjoy during the FIFA World Cup 2022 event.  So review the 2022 World Cup schedule and the FIFA World Cup 2022 Fan Guide, then decide which dish you should prepare for which game.

APPLE CIDER SANGRIA

Move over mulled wine, this apple cider sangria is this year's fall cocktail of choice.  With notes of cinnamon and the season's best apples, this sangria is the ultimate brunch companion.

Download | Print

 

FRITES MAYO

Traditionally made with gold potatoes, this frites recipe uses sweet potatoes for added color.  It's the perfect sweet and savory side dish for your brunch spread.

Download | Print

 

BANOFEE TRIFLE CUPS

The best way to share a banofee pie while watching the game is to have individual cups, of course!  These mini banofeee trifles are the best way to cure your sweet tooth after a fabulous brunch.

Download | Print

 

SAVORY CREPES

These naturally gluten-free crepes are a great way to add some color and new flavors to your brunch spread.  Don't be intimidated by the thought of making crepes, just make sure to use enough melted butter to coat your nonstick pan and the batter will cook up perfectly!

Download | Print

 

BIFE À CAVALO

Inspired by the breakfast dishes of Portugal, Brazil and Argentina, this take on steak and eggs packs a flavorful punch.

Download | Print

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes