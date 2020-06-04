El Hijo del Fantasma wins NXT Interim Cruiserweight Title | WWE ON FOX
Video Details
The NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament came to an end and a new interim Cruiserweight Champion was crowned. The finals came down to El Hijo del Fantasma vs Drake Maverick. Fantasma won but only after the interference from two masked men who showed up at ringside.
