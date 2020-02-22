WWE Raw, Feb. 24, 2020

Who will enter The Viper’s reach next? Also, Brock Lesnar returns to Raw ahead of WWE Super ShowDown, and the Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler rivalry ramps up.

Who will Randy Orton target next?

Randy Orton has been on a horrifying tear of late, putting Edge out of commission on the night of his Raw return and sending Matt Hardy to the hospital not once but twice when the former Raw Tag Team Champion demanded an explanation. (He didn’t get one, but Orton did, somewhat surprisingly, apologize.)

As it often is with The Apex Predator, the question now is what’s next? It’s a given that he’ll strike again, but who will be the target of his wrath? One way or another, someone is about to be very, very sorry.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear live on Raw

The last time Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw, it was a surprise attack on his WWE Super ShowDown challenger Ricochet. This time, The Beast is going to make sure his opponent sees him coming, and that might be even more intimidating.

Lesnar is scheduled to appear live on Raw just three days before his title defense, which pits him against a peerless high-flyer with a legendary heart. Lesnar loves to beat the hope out of guys like that, but Ricochet is, as we know, different. While Brock may be coming to Raw as a scare tactic, don’t be surprised if his posturing only serves to strengthen the challenger’s resolve.

Will Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler come to blows in the same building?

Given what Shayna Baszler did to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch a couple of weeks ago, putting these two in the same building before it’s absolutely necessary is certainly a bold move. But it appeared Raw is indeed going to walk along the razor’s edge, as the Raw Women’s Champion and her potential WrestleMania challenger are slated to be in the same building on Monday night.

What purpose Shayna has on Raw this week is somewhat vague — she’s slated to compete in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match a few weeks from now, where a bout with Lynch at WrestleMania hangs in the balance. But it’s becoming increasingly clear that these two don’t need much pretense to destroy each other; Becky famously advised Shayna to “find me before I find you,” and now Baszler is seemingly taking her up on that offer, bringing these two combustible elements to each other’s doorstep. The house might not be left standing by the time Tuesday rolls around.

