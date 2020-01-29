WWE NXT: Jan. 29, 2020

WWE COO Triple H revealed after Worlds Collide that the challenger to NXT Champion Adam Cole at TakeOver: Portland will be revealed this week on USA Network. The Game also noted that NXT General Manager William Regal is working on something “pretty epic” for the Feb. 16 event in the Rose City. Just what is in store for The Undisputed ERA’s leader? Find out tomorrow night on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!

What’s next for new NXT North American Champion Keith Lee?

Article continues below ...

Keith Lee has had quite the week.

On Wednesday, he dethroned Roderick Strong to become NXT North American Champion and end The Undisputed ERA’s golden prophecy. Then, The Limitless One made his Royal Rumble Match debut on Sunday, standing toe-to-toe with WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Though Lee was not victorious, he certainly made a major impression on The Beast and the WWE Universe.

What lies ahead for the new champion? Find out tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!