We hope you got a good night’s rest after Saturday, because WrestleMania 36 is back!

Just like on Night One, we’re here to bring you the best Twitter reactions from fans and your favorite Superstars. And if Night Two is anything like last night, there’s going to be quite a bitto react to on Sunday.

In case you missed any of Saturday’s action, we’ll summarize it for you in one video: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle losing his mind, just like we all did, when Kevin Owens jumped off the WrestleMania sign onto Seth Rollins:

And that’s before we even get into the Boneyard Match, which was simply art.

But for now, we are just minutes away from the exciting conclusion of this two-night extravaganza, so keep checking back as WrestleMania 36 rolls on!