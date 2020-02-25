Rey Mysterio teams with Humberto Carrillo to face Andrade & Angel Garza

Not one, but two Latino Superstars will be returning to action on Raw next week in a high-octane tag team bout that pits Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo against United States Champion Andrade & Angel Garza.

The bout will be Mysterio and Andrade’s first on Raw in close to a month and their first action since competing in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown. Garza and Carrillo, however, have been more than holding down the fort, with the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion (and current client of Zelina Vega) getting the better of his cousin on multiple occasions. The return of Mysterio and Andrade adds an interesting wrinkle, however; the pair may well achieve together what neither could alone.