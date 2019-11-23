For the first time ever, there will be two WarGames Matches in one night. In the first, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley will lead teams into the brutal, double-cage battle ground. In the second, Tommaso Ciampa leads Keith Lee, Dominik Dijakovic and a fourth team member to be named into battle against The Undisputed ERA. Plus, Finn Bálor returns to action inside an NXT ring for the first time in over 3 years against Matt Riddle. Don’t miss a second of the action of NXT TakeOver: WarGames, streaming live on WWE Network tomorrow at 7 ET/4 PT!

