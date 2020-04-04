Full WrestleMania 36 Part 1 and Part 2 results, videos and photos

WrestleMania 36, The Only WrestleMania Too Big for Just One Night, proved truly historic as Drew McIntyre captured the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to seize the Universal Title, Charlotte Flair won the NXT Women’s Title from Rhea Ripley, The Undertaker bested AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt took John Cena into the darkness in a Firefly Fun House Match, Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler, Kevin Owens took down Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Edge outlasted Randy Orton in a brutal Last Man Standing Match and so much more.

Full Results for WrestleMania 36 Part 2:

WWE Championship Match

Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: MCINTYRE | EXCLUSIVE: GET A LOOK AT MCINTYRE’S TITLE PLATES)

Firefly Fun House Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt def. John Cena (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) def. Sasha Banks, Lacey Evans, Naomi and Tamina (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: BAYLEY)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits (c) def. Angel Garza & Austin Theory (RESULTS | S | EXCLUSIVE: THE STREET PROFITS AND BIANCA BELAIR)

Rob Gronkowski def. Mojo Rawley to become 24/7 Champion (VIDEO | PHOTOS)

Last Man Standing Match

Edge def. Randy Orton (RESULTS | VIDEO)

Otis def. Dolph Ziggler (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: OTIS AND MANDY | REACTIONS TO OTIS & MANDY’S LONG-AWAITED KISS)

Aleister Black def. Bobby Lashley (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

NXT Women’s Championship Match

Charlotte Flair def. Rhea Ripley (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

Stephanie McMahon welcomes the WWE Universe to a historic WrestleMania 36 Part 2 (VIDEO)

Kickoff Match

Liv Morgan def. Natalya (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

Full Results for WrestleMania 36 Part 1:

Boneyard Match

The Undertaker def. AJ Styles (RESULTS | VIDEO | VIDEO 2 | VIDEO 3 | PHOTOS | WWE UNIVERSE TALKING ABOUT BONEYARD MATCH) (An exclusive set of GIFs from the Boneyard Match is live on GIPHY)

Universal Championship Match

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (c) NEW CHAMPION (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: STROWMAN | STROWMAN PHOTO SHOOT)

Mojo Rawley def. R-Truth for the 24/7 Title (S)

Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins​ by DQ; Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins when the match is restarted as a No Disqualifacation Match​​​​​​ (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match

John Morrison (c) def. Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS)

Intercontinental Championship Match

Sami Zayn (c) def. Daniel Bryan (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: ZAYN)

Raw Women’s Championship Match

Becky Lynch (c) def. Shayna Baszler (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: LYNCH)

Elias def. King Corbin (RESULTS | S | EXCLUSIVE: ELIAS)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors (c) NEW CHAMPIONS​ (RESULTS | VIDEO | PHOTOS | EXCLUSIVE: BLISS & CROSS)

Stephanie McMahon welcomes the WWE Universe to a historic WrestleMania 36 Part 1(VIDEO)

Kickoff Match

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (RESULTS | PHOTOS | VIDEO | EXCLUSIVE: GULAK | EXCLUSIVE: CESARO)