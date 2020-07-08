Friday Night SmackDown: July 10, 2020

The New Day face a title challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro, Bayley & Sasha Banks set for non-title clash with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, and a special presentation of Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s WWE Money in the Bank showdown.

The New Day await title challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Power of Positivity will come head-on with cynical skill when The New Day defend their SmackDown Tag Team Titles against Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro.

The King of Strong Style scored a statement victory over Kofi Kingston last week after Big E and Cesaro were ejected from ringside. The two bitter Superstars have used every possible opportunity to target the eight-time champions with blindside attacks, as the duo has searched for the respect they believe they deserve.

Will the decorated tag team titleholders fight off the challenge and retain their gold? Can Nakamura & Cesaro earn the esteem they crave by taking the titles?

to see who walks out with the championships.

Bayley & Sasha Banks ratchet up rivalry with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

The Golden Role Models have established their dominance, but that doesn’t mean their rivals are ready to accept it. As tensions remain at an all-time high, Bayley & Sasha Banks will face Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross in a non-title clash.

Cross has kept the SmackDown Women’s Champion on her heels ahead of their title showdown at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. The unpredictable Superstar jumped in from all angles to distract Bayley in her Champion vs. Champion Match against Asuka. The challengers also derailed The Golden Role Models’ tribute to themselves last week on SmackDown, but the ensuing match between Five Feet of Fury and Bayley ended in a disqualification after Cross’ emotions boiled over.

Will the erratic Cross keep her emotions in check to send a message ahead of her title showdown? Or will Bayley & Banks back up their boasts as the gold standard?

to see the clash of bitter rivals.

Relive Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt’s showdown at WWE Money in the Bank

It’s been a long and twisted road that has led Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt back to the Swamp. On SmackDown this week, fans can catch the most recent in-ring chapter with a special presentation of the Universal Championship Match from WWE Money in the Bank.

Wyatt looked to reawaken Strowman’s past after The Monster Among Men reached the championship summit at WrestleMania 36. Relive the epic clash of mind games between the familiar foes with a special presentation of the match.

to catch the match that helped set the stage for the Wyatt Swamp Fight.