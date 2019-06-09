HIGHLIGHTS: Angels struggles at home continue after losing 4 of the last 6
This Angel home-stand has not gone as hoped, taking another loss today, resulting in a second straight series loss. In his second start on the mound in the MLB Jose Suarez continues to impress and Tommy La Stella hits his 15th HR of the year, but that was just about it for the Halos today.
