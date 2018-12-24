Jason Whitlock thinks Nick Foles is a better QB for Doug Pederson than Carson Wentz
Jason Whitlock talks NFL on today's show. Though many think Nick Foles is less talented than Carson Wentz, including Whitlock, he believes that Foles is the better QB for Doug Pederson and the Philadelphia Eagles.
