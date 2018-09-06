The Latest: Heat puts juniors, wheelchair matches on hold
AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
11 p.m.
The 13th-seeded pair of CoCo Vandeweghe and Ashleigh Barty upset the top-seeded duo of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 7-6 (6) to reach the U.S. Open women’s doubles final.
Krejcikova and Siniakova won the Wimbledon doubles title in July.
In the final at Flushing Meadows, Vandweghe and Barty will face the No. 2 seeds, Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos, who eliminated Samantha Stosur and Zhang Shuai 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals.
