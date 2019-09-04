The Latest: Rafael Nadal reaches 33rd Slam SF at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

12:40 a.m.

Rafael Nadal has reached his 33rd Grand Slam semifinal and prevented Diego Schwartzman from making it to his first.

Nadal beat Schwartzman 6-4, 7-5, 6-2 in Arthur Ashe Stadium to move a step closer to a fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th major title in all, which would be just one short of Roger Federer’s record.

Nadal will meet No. 24 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the semifinals Friday.