World Wrestling Entertainment The Once And Future Prince Of NXT 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The reign of the Prince has begun once more, as Finn Balor is your new NXT Champion.

From the opening title match to the main event inside a steel cage, Super Tuesday II delivered on all the hype. Here are the 3 biggest takeaways.

1. AND. NEW.

Finn Balor. Adam Cole. They're inarguably two of the greatest NXT Champions of all time, and they delivered an absolute barnburner worthy of their reputations on Tuesday night.

If you missed the match or just want to relive its glory, the above video is well worth your 3 minutes.

The two exchanged massive blows and signature strikes throughout, with a Coup de Grace from Balor seemingly spelling the end for Cole.

But the Panama City Playboy managed to dig deep and kick out – only for Balor to finish Cole off with a massive 1916 off the top rope and claim his second NXT title.

Balor becomes just the third two-time champion in NXT history, joining Samoa Joe and Shinsuke Nakamura. Fittingly, Joe originally beat Balor for the title in 2016, then lost to Nakamura.

The match came about as a result of Karrion Kross having to vacate the championship due to injury following his TakeOver victory over Keith Lee. Balor and Cole then were two of the participants in a four-way Iron Man match last week that ended in a draw, leading to Tuesday's epic contest.

But suffice it to say that Kross was watching with great interest as Balor claimed the title.

2. Nothing but respect

Although Cole came up short in his quest to reclaim the NXT Championship, there were no hard feelings after the match. Instead, the leader of the Undisputed ERA caught up with Balor backstage to offer his congratulations and a "Too Sweet" show of respect.

The gesture is a nod to their shared history outside of WWE, of course, and it caught the eye of one A.J. Styles, who knows a thing or two about that legendary sign.

Cole acknowledged in a post-match interview that the better man won on Tuesday, and that yes, he has a great deal of respect for Balor. But the Prince better hope Cole doesn't get another shot at the NXT Title, the former champion says, or the result will be, well, undisputed.

And yes, Triple H weighed in on Balor's championship victory, too, although we haven't seen the classic finger point quite yet.

3. Table stakes

Cole and Balor got the night off to a raucous start, but Rhea Ripley and Mercedes Martinez concluded Super Tuesday II with brutal carnage inside of a steel cage.

The brawl included chairs ...

... an assist for Martinez from Robert Stone, who somehow avoided getting run over by a tank on the night, but still managed to end up worse for the wear ...

... and, ultimately, tables, with Ripley hitting an Avalanche Riptide through the wood for the win.

And that apparently spelled the end of Martinez's association with the Robert Stone Brand, as the two parties have parted ways – including a restraining order?

Get more from World Wrestling Entertainment Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.

in this topic World Wrestling Entertainment