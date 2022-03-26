World Wrestling Entertainment WWE SmackDown recap, review: Seek and destroy with Brock Lesnar 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Brock Lesnar continued to seek revenge this week on SmackDown, this time by taking over the locker room of Roman Reigns.

Welcome back to my "Highs and Lows," this time covering the 3/25/22 edition of Friday Night SmackDown featuring Lesnar breaking Reigns’ stuff, the return of King Woods and a Fatal Four-Way match.

Here’s a quick recap of the match results:

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jimmy Uso via pinfall after hitting the Kinshasa

- King Woods defeated Ridge Holland in under one minute

- Angel defeated Ricochet in a non-title match with help from Humberto

- Humberto defeated Ricochet in a non-title match with help from Angel

- Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley and Zelina Vega via submission after applying the Banks Statement on Zelina

SMACKDOWN HIGHS

Brock Lesnar SMASH

Brock Lesnar destroys another of Roman Reigns' SUV's ahead of WrestleMania Brock Lesnar demonstrated the force of destruction that he is once again on Friday Night SmackDown by destroying Roman Reigns’ SUV before taking down WWE security as the two superstars prepare to clash at WrestleMania 38.

I’m a simple man who enjoys simple things.

So, for me, watching Brock Lesnar smash stuff in Roman’s office while waiting for "The Head of the Table" to arrive was good ‘ole fashion fun.

I was cracking up when he first walked into the room and inadvertently quoted Tiffany Haddish in the movie "Nobody’s Fool" by saying, "Ooh, this is nice." From there, he went on to break a table by putting his feet on it, as well as spit out a bottle of champagne, and both were equally entertaining in my book.

Following last week's big car stunt, the show-closing confrontation with Reigns is about all I expected from these two. Brock’s leaping karate kick to a security guard was, of course, the highlight. Even if it didn’t have an RVD-like connection, it still looked sweet.

The return of a King

Xavier Woods making a surprise return from injury one week before WrestleMania might have been my personal favorite moment of the night.

The King of the Ring winner was on a roll prior to suffering a calf injury in January. Now that he’s back, hopefully he can regain that momentum. Fans were eating up everything he had been doing as King.

Plus, after the unfortunate injury suffered by Big E two weeks ago, it was nice to see some positive recovery news from his stablemate.

I’m assuming New Day will face-off against Sheamus and Ridge Holland at WrestleMania, possibly on the kickoff show Saturday or Sunday.

It’s a bummer knowing the plan was likely to have a fully reunited New Day in a match at WrestleMania, based on how the story was going, but hopefully they’ll continue to avenge the injury suffered by their friend/tag team partner.

Fatal Four-Way

It’s pretty difficult to complain about a match featuring this caliber of talent. All four women are top-notch performers, and it showed here.

Even if the build to the Women’s tag team title match at WrestleMania has been a little random, I’m expecting these eight women to put on a good match in Dallas, and this was a nice preview of that.

SMACKDOWN LOWS

Ricochet with back-to-back losses

I realize this was merely a setup for next Friday’s Intercontinental title match on WrestleMania SmackDown, but they could’ve gotten to that without Ricochet losing twice in my opinion.

To me, it felt like one step forward in winning the Intercontinental Championship this month, and two steps back with dual losses.

As for the in-ring action itself, the chemistry is certainly there between Ricochet and Los Lotharios, I would just like to see the new IC champ protected more in order to strengthen to babyface side of SmackDown right now.

I hate to sound like a broken record, but that needs to be a priority.

Ryan Satin is a WWE analyst for FOX Sports. Satin previously appeared on FS1's "WWE Backstage" and founded Pro Wrestling Sheet, where he broke countless news stories as editor-in-chief.

