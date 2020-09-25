World Wrestling Entertainment SmackDown Recap: Reigns Unleashed 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The WWE Universe had to know it was coming. But that didn't make Friday night any easier, as Roman Reigns finally unleashed his frustrations with – and on – Jey Uso.

Here are 3 takeaways from Friday Night SmackDown on Sept. 25, 2020, the last show before this weekend's Clash of Champions.

1. Family feud

If you weren't already invested in the bloodline battle between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns – and we're guessing that puts you in a microscopic minority – there's zero doubt you're hooked now.

First, we got an absolutely epic, must-see video package on Friday laying out the history between the two cousins, and how their rivalry stretches back to their childhood.

Seriously, give it a watch:

Uso then hit the ring to celebrate his family's lineage and explain his side of things headed into Sunday's Clash of Champions. But the real drama unfolded in the show's final segment.

Reigns came out and was quickly interrupted by his cousin, who'd previously called out the Universal Champion for a face-to-face discussion. Yet The Big Dog was undaunted.

He told Uso that if he could, he'd give him the title. But that's not possible, Reigns explained, because Uso doesn't understand what it means to be champion. More importantly, their entire family, including Uso's wife and kids, depends on Reigns.

Uso responded in extraordinary fashion, acknowledging that Reigns has always been The Big Dog. People know that when they see Reigns. But when they see Uso? All they have is a question – which one is he? Jimmy or Jey?

And a Universal Title win would change all that.

The argument didn't appear to convince Reigns, who headed to the back. And as Uso made his way up the ramp, he made the tragic mistake of turning his back.

From there, the WWE Universe's collective heart broke as Reigns laid a beatdown on his own blood.

And Reigns made sure to drive his point home.

Maybe Reigns is right. Either way, Sunday at Clash of Champions is going to be one heck of a fight.

2. Getting off on a technicality

Speaking of the Universal Championship, Otis is still your Mr. Money In The Bank – for now, at least.

The Miz seems to have one half of Heavy Machinery in a tough spot. Either Otis gives up his briefcase, or The A-Lister is going to sue for the assault and humiliation the big man perpetrated on Miz last week. (In case you forgot what went down, here's a handy reminder.)

That led to a backstage confrontation this week between Otis, Tucker, Miz and John Morrison, in which the latter tag team taunted Otis about Mandy Rose's trade to Raw and his upcoming mountain of legal debt.

But The Miz should know as well as anyone that you have to read the fine print – which Tucker did, realizing that only Miz's name is on the lawsuit. That meant Otis was free to go to town on Morrison.

Now, maybe it's just a coincidence that Morrison's name was left off of those legal documents. Or maybe, The Miz is playing an even bigger game ...

3. Let him in

It's good to have friends in this world – and the relationship between Alexa Bliss and The Fiend is getting stronger with every passing day.

Ms. Bliss squared off with Lacey Evans on Friday, with things appearing fairly normal to start. Bliss talked trash about her opponent backstage, then was her usual self in the ring before the match.

Then, things started to get weird. Just before a commercial break, The Fiend's laughter echoed through the ThunderDome.

And shortly thereafter, the shrill notes of his music briefly played, sending Bliss into a demonic trance. She leveled Evans before unleashing a series of blows that resulted in a disqualification.

She wasn't done, though, as Bliss hit Evans with yet another Sister Abigail.

Oh, and she just so happened to leave the ring area just as Reigns and his Universal Title – The Fiend's favorite plaything – were making their way to the squared circle.

All in all, it was another outstanding episode of SmackDown that saw a preview of Sunday's Triple Threat ladder match between Sami Zayn, Jeff Hardy and AJ Styles, a brief monologue from Women's Champion Bayley, and much more on the final stop before Clash of Champions.

