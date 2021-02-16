World Wrestling Entertainment Ric Flair, one of professional wrestling's GOATs, admires Tom Brady's greatness 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports WWE Analyst

Not many people know what it’s like to be the GOAT of their industry, but two athletes on the list of legends who certainly do are Tom Brady and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

In fact, Brady and Flair have more in common than you think.

Brady holds the record for most NFL Championship wins, while Flair holds the record (with John Cena) for most WWE World Title wins.

Brady continues to dominate the gridiron despite playing past the usual age of retirement, while Flair wrestled into his 60s and continued to put on classics until his final WWE match in 2008.

Brady left a popular franchise only to find success with a different team this year in the form of another Super Bowl win.

Flair found success each time he left any promotion, really.

They’ve also got their fair share of haters. Though, in Flair’s defense, he was a heel – so he was looking to have as many haters as possible.

Lastly, the great thing that Tom Brady and Ric Flair have in common is that the two icons are fans of one another.

"I’m a big-time Brady fan. I met him one time. I can’t say enough good about him," Flair told me last week during a conversation regarding the Buccaneers' Super Bowl win. "The guy is the greatest quarterback of all time."

"I was at the Ann Arbor thing with Coach Harbaugh, with him and Derek Jeter and everybody, for that big recruiting thing about five years ago. So, of course, Wendy wanted to meet him, my wife, and I said, ‘Well, I’m not going to walk over to him. There’s some rules of etiquette here.’"

As luck would have it, though, they ended up in the same room at the event and were able to have a chat.

"[Tom] looked over at me and took two steps – he didn’t walk across the room by any means – but, he said, "Hey, I’ve been a fan. I’ve watched you for years."

Ric Flair is one of the most well-known wrestlers ever, so this shouldn’t surprise you. His trademark strut, iconic bravado and legendary catchphrases have made him part of the pop culture lexicon at this point.

If you don’t believe me, check out the success of the song "Ric Flair Drip" by 21 Savage, Offset and Metro Boomin.

He’s also viewed by almost everyone in the industry as possibly the best in-ring performer of all-time.

"There’s nothing more rewarding than to be highly thought of by your peers," Flair told me when asked what it feels like to be considered the GOAT. "Whether you’re a lawyer and you’re the number one guy in your firm, or a doctor … but wrestling especially."

Back in 1991, however, before Flair cemented himself as the greatest of all time, he was a 40-year-old WCW star who was famously told by the company’s then-Executive Vice President Jim Herd that he would have to change his name and cut his hair to get with the times.

This led to the "The Nature Boy" leaving WCW and joining WWE for the first time.

"I did [have something to prove], but really to myself," Flair noted when talking about the move to WWE. "Vince McMahon never thought of me as being old. My age was nothing."

Months after joining WWE, Ric won the company’s top title in the annual Royal Rumble match.

This resurgence helped Flair’s career continue to flourish against the likes of Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Curt Hennig and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.

Flair returned to WCW in 1993 to once again use his famous persona there under new management. He then moved back to WWE years later as he transitioned into the GOAT phase of his career before an eventual retirement in 2008.

This draws distinct parallels to Tom Brady, who left the Patriots at 43-years-old for a number of reported reasons, one of which being that he felt like he had something else to prove.

While we might not know exactly what Tom had left to prove to himself, after clinching another Super Bowl victory, he might have accomplished whatever he was searching for in just one season.

"I just can’t say enough about how awesome it is for Tom Brady to be the greatest," Flair said of his fellow GOAT in arms. "Not because he’s 43, but he’s just the greatest. Would they be saying that if he was 30? If he was 38, they would be saying he was too old now.

"The word ‘old’ shouldn’t even be allowed in sports."

The 71-year-old Flair also pointed to LeBron James as another example of a time-defying performer who has shown that age is just a number when you’re one of the greatest to have ever played.

"That’s how I lost my self-confidence," Ric added. "People were just saying behind my back, ‘He’s too old. He should be out of here.’ Right? Where are those people now? They’re not even in the business."

So, when people wonder why Brady continues to play football, LeBron still plays basketball, or why Flair himself still enjoys appearing in WWE storylines, Ric says the answer is simple.

"It’s a love of the game, and gosh, who doesn’t want an opportunity to hang around people that you think, and you’ve been told, respect you," he said. "And in my case, being able to even be around. I’m 40 years older than the kids running around the roster. I’m 40 years older. And to be able to walk in, have a conversation with them, it keeps me up to date.

"I’m actually impressed that so many of them are so aware of the history of our business and that makes me appreciate them even more."

Ric is currently embroiled in a juicy storyline involving WWE Superstar Lacey Evans – who announced she’s pregnant on Raw this week, possibly with his kayfabe baby – and daughter Charlotte Flair, who is no stranger to the GOAT conversation herself.

The 34-year-old Charlotte is the only woman in WWE to win the Raw Women’s Championship, the SmackDown Women’s Championship, the retired Divas Championship and the NXT Women’s Championship.

She also won the Women’s Royal Rumble last year.

"Charlotte, I’ve said it right on TV, she’s the greatest female wrestler of all time. I’m qualified to say that, because I’ve seen ‘em all," Ric said of his daughter. "I wish she would get the credit she deserves for representing."

When asked who stands beside her in the conversation for greatest female wrestler of all-time, Flair says, "without hurting anybody’s feelings," only two names come to mind: SmackDown Women’s champion Sasha Banks and Raw Women’s champion Asuka.

"I started in the 70s and I’ve seen the whole evolution. And to see this thing come around, with [Charlotte] and Sasha and Becky [Lynch] and Bayley – well the three at first, and then Bayley right afterward in the women’s division – when Stephanie [McMahon] walked out in Atlanta and said, 'Ta-da!' It really, really changed. That’s part of the history of our business."

Ric is, of course, referring to when Stephanie McMahon launched a "Women’s Revolution" back in 2015 by announcing the main roster arrivals of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Becky Lynch all at once following their game-changing matches in NXT.

That trio of women – as well as Bayley, Asuka and all of the other female competitors in WWE – have since taken the division to new heights by smashing the gender-barrier in WWE.

This ushered in the introduction of a Women’s Royal Rumble, women’s Hell in a Cell matches, women’s tag team titles, an all-female pay-per-view called Evolution in 2018. There was also a headlining match for the women at WrestleMania 35 between Charlotte, Becky and Ronda Rousey.

"I give Sasha Banks all the credit in the world. She’s a working fool. I mean, she is. She is that good," Ric said while explaining why he considers the SmackDown Women’s Champion to be one of the all-time greats.

"I’d put Asuka right there, too. But, people are going to say, ‘Well, she’s not colorful enough.’ Right? In terms of technical skills, Asuka’s right there. Don’t let me leave her off," he continued. "People are going to go, ‘She’s not colorful enough. She doesn’t speak English.’ Which is bullsh*t … The three of them are right there, boy."

At this point in time, one thing people cannot doubt, however, is the legacy Ric Flair and Tom Brady have left behind.

Two athletes who will unquestionably go down as two of the all-time greats in their respective fields.

Of course, when asked if he thinks Brady is on his same level as one of the all-time greats in sports, Flair (who technically has way more title wins) answered like the legend he is.

"Am I being a wrestler now or am I giving you a real answer," he asked me in return. "Wrestling answer, nowhere near. Real life, yes."

Once a Superstar, always a Superstar.

