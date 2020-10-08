EXCLUSIVE: 2020 WWE Draft Pool And Rules
By Ryan Satin
FOX Sports has obtained the rules to this year’s WWE Draft, as well as the Superstar talent pools available for each night.
Just like last year, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will preside over the WWE Draft to announce draft picks for Raw and SmackDown.
Meanwhile, executives at FOX and USA Network have been working with WWE Management over the past few weeks in regard to their preferences for draft picks.
Here’s what we have been told are the rules this year:
• More than 60 Male Superstars, Female Superstars and Tag Teams have been placed into The 2020 WWE Draft
• Since Friday Night SmackDown is a two-hour show and Monday Night RAW is a three-hour show, for every two picks SmackDown has, RAW will get three picks
• Tag Teams still count as one pick unless FOX or USA Network (in conjunction with WWE Officials) wants to pick one Superstar from the team
• Any undrafted Superstars will immediately be declared free agents and be able to "sign" with the brand of their choosing
And here are the draft pools:
Night One
The draft pools show night one is STACKED with big names, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks and more.
Friday Draft Pool
Asuka
Sasha Banks
Bianca Belair
Dana Brooke
Humberto Carrillo
Elias
Angel Garza
Drew Gulak
Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)
The Hurt Business (Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)
Mickie James
Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)
Drew McIntyre
Murphy
Rey & Dominik Mysterio
Naomi
The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
Roman Reigns
Ricochet
Seth Rollins
Mandy Rose
Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax
Shorty G
AJ Styles
Jey Uso
Night Two
RETRIBUTION with Mustafa Ali are included in the talent pool on night two and listed internally as having a sixth member named RETALIATION (which could be the name for Mercedes Martinez).
Other interesting Superstars in the pool include Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas from Raw Underground, Erik of The Viking Raiders (by himself) and Zelina Vega.
Monday Draft Pool
Andrade
Bayley
Aleister Black
Alexa Bliss
Daniel Bryan
Carmella
King Corbin
Apollo Crews
Nikki Cross
Dabba-Kato
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Erik (of The Viking Raiders)
Lacey Evans
Charlotte Flair
Jeff Hardy
Billie Kay
Lana
Keith Lee
The Miz & John Morrison
Riddick Moss
Natalya
Titus O’Neil
Randy Orton
Kevin Owens
R-Truth
RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)
Matt Riddle
The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)
Peyton Royce
Arturo Ruas
Sheamus
Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)
Braun Strowman
Tamina
Akira Tozawa
Zelina Vega
Bray Wyatt
Sami Zayn
