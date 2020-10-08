World Wrestling Entertainment EXCLUSIVE: 2020 WWE Draft Pool And Rules 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Ryan Satin

FOX Sports has obtained the rules to this year’s WWE Draft, as well as the Superstar talent pools available for each night.

Just like last year, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon will preside over the WWE Draft to announce draft picks for Raw and SmackDown.

Meanwhile, executives at FOX and USA Network have been working with WWE Management over the past few weeks in regard to their preferences for draft picks.

Here’s what we have been told are the rules this year:

• More than 60 Male Superstars, Female Superstars and Tag Teams have been placed into The 2020 WWE Draft



• Since Friday Night SmackDown is a two-hour show and Monday Night RAW is a three-hour show, for every two picks SmackDown has, RAW will get three picks



• Tag Teams still count as one pick unless FOX or USA Network (in conjunction with WWE Officials) wants to pick one Superstar from the team



• Any undrafted Superstars will immediately be declared free agents and be able to "sign" with the brand of their choosing

And here are the draft pools:

Night One

The draft pools show night one is STACKED with big names, including Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka, Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks and more.

Friday Draft Pool

Asuka

Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair

Dana Brooke

Humberto Carrillo

Elias

Angel Garza

Drew Gulak

Heavy Machinery (Otis & Tucker)

The Hurt Business (Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander and MVP)

Mickie James

Lucha House Party (Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado)

Drew McIntyre

Murphy

Rey & Dominik Mysterio

Naomi

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

Roman Reigns

Ricochet

Seth Rollins

Mandy Rose

Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax

Shorty G

AJ Styles

Jey Uso

Night Two

RETRIBUTION with Mustafa Ali are included in the talent pool on night two and listed internally as having a sixth member named RETALIATION (which could be the name for Mercedes Martinez).

Other interesting Superstars in the pool include Dabba-Kato and Arturo Ruas from Raw Underground, Erik of The Viking Raiders (by himself) and Zelina Vega.

Monday Draft Pool

Andrade

Bayley

Aleister Black

Alexa Bliss

Daniel Bryan

Carmella

King Corbin

Apollo Crews

Nikki Cross

Dabba-Kato

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode

Erik (of The Viking Raiders)

Lacey Evans

Charlotte Flair

Jeff Hardy

Billie Kay

Lana

Keith Lee

The Miz & John Morrison

Riddick Moss

Natalya

Titus O’Neil

Randy Orton

Kevin Owens

R-Truth

RETRIBUTION (Mustafa Ali, T-BAR, MACE, SLAPJACK, RECKONING & RETALIATION)

Matt Riddle

The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan)

Peyton Royce

Arturo Ruas

Sheamus

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro

The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford)

Braun Strowman

Tamina

Akira Tozawa

Zelina Vega

Bray Wyatt

Sami Zayn

Now that the pools have been finalized, check back soon for our first FOX Sports Mock WWE Draft dropping prior to tomorrow night’s event.

And don’t forget to read "6 WWE Draft Moves That Need to Happen This Year" while waiting! Night one of the 2020 WWE Draft takes place tomorrow night on Friday Night SmackDown starting at 8 pm Eastern/7pm Central LIVE on FOX.

