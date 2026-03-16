The 5 Longest Winning Streaks in Women's College Basketball History

When top-seed UConn defeated 8-seed Georgetown in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Big East women’s tournament, it was more than just chalk. It was also the 48th-straight win for the Huskies, dating back to the 2024-2025 season, and gave Connecticut sole possession of fifth place for the longest winning streak in Division I women’s basketball history.

UConn has since extended that streak to 50, following victories against Creighton and Villanova, and is in position to move up yet another rung on the ladder with a deep push into the 2026 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

As of now, though, there are still four other teams and streaks in front of these Huskies. Here is a look at the longest winning streaks in the history of D-I women’s basketball.

5. 50 wins, UConn, 2025-2026

Winning the 2026 Big East final gave UConn its 50th-consecutive victory, and a place in the top five. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

On Feb. 6, 2025, UConn lost on the road to longtime rival Tennessee, 80-76. It was Connecticut’s third loss of the season, and the one that pushed it to being a 2-seed in March Madness the following month. It was also the last time that the Huskies have lost a game: they would go on to win their remaining conference games, Big East tournament matchups and then tear through The Big Dance to finish the year on a 16-0 run in which UConn outscored its opponents by an average of 32.1 points.

That level of dominance continued into 2025-2026, despite the loss of star guard and first-overall pick in the WNBA Draft, Paige Bueckers: UConn entered March Madness 34-0, having trailed at halftime just once, being behind in the second quarter twice and with an average margin of victory of 38.4 points. While the Big East did have a weak season, UConn and Villanova notwithstanding, the Huskies had the toughest non-conference schedule in the nation per the NCAA’s own calculations, featuring seven teams that are also part of the 2026 Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Whether UConn will repeat as champions is unknown, but the Huskies will have to do so in order to move any further up this list than fourth all-time; to get further than that will require an entire other undefeated season and additional national championship.

4. 54 wins, Louisiana Tech, 1980-1982

Before Kim Mulkey was a highly successful college basketball coach, she was a championship guard for Louisiana Tech. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Louisiana Tech was a force in women’s basketball in the 1980s, and never as much as from 1980 through 1982. During that stretch, the Lady Techsters won 54 games in a row, which stood as the longest win streak in women’s college basketball for decades, and were also the first-ever NCAA Women’s Basketball national champions. While there had been a women’s version of March Madness prior to ‘82, it wasn’t sponsored by the NCAA. Louisiana Tech had also won the AIAW tournament in 1981, amid its streak. The history of this team is so rich that, when every other Louisiana Tech program aligned by being named the Bulldogs, the exception was women's basketball – per the school itself, too much success was wrapped up in its existing name to change that, too.

On Jan. 29, Louisiana Tech lost to Old Dominion, 61-58, dropping its record to 20-1 and ending the win streak. The Lady Techsters responded by winning the last 10 games of the regular season — scoring at least 100 points in a then-record six-straight games — and then swept March Madness for that first-ever NCAA national title.

Louisiana Tech’s record for consecutive 100-point games was broken in 2025 by LSU, which scored at least 100 in seven-straight contests before finally dropping below triple-digits. The coach of LSU is Kim Mulkey, who just so happened to be a sophomore point guard for Louisiana Tech in 1982 dishing out 5.6 assists per game.

3. 70 wins, UConn, 2001-2003

Swin Cash, Sue Bird and Tamika Williams led UConn to championship glory and a then-record win streak. (Photo by Manny Millan/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The team that eventually unseated Louisiana Tech for the longest win streak in Division I women’s basketball was Connecticut, which had a 39-0 season in 2001 after losing the national championship game to Notre Dame the year before.

This roster was absurdly stacked, featuring seniors Swin Cash, Sue Bird, Asjha Jones, and Tamika Williams, all of whom went to the WNBA, and in the case of Cash and Bird, were both eventually inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame for their college, WNBA, Olympic and international success. Jones is one of 11 women to win Olympic gold, a FIBA World Cup, and both NCAA and WNBA championships, but she also was the first to ever win the latter as both a player and a coach.

And that’s just the seniors: this team also had sophomores Diana Taurasi and Ashley Battle, as well as freshman Jessica Moore: Taurasi is an all-time great and future Hall of Famer herself, and all three were eventual WNBA players. For the 2002-2003 edition of the team, this trio was joined by another pair of future WNBA players in freshmen Ann Strother and Barbara Turner.

While this loaded Huskies team would repeat as champions, they were upset in the Big East tournament finals by Villanova, 52-48, ending the win streak at 70 games. UConn would dust itself off and win the next six games, taking out longtime rival Tennessee in the national championship game, which had just so happened to defeat Villanova in the regional final, ending the chance of a rematch to avenge the Huskies’ sole defeat.

2. 90 wins, UConn, 2008-2011

The then-longest win streak in not just women's college basketball, but men's, too, was brought about by UConn stars who would influence pro and international competition in the years to follow. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

UConn broke its own record less than a decade later. Starting from a fresh slate in 2008 after losing in the Final Four to Stanford the previous season, UConn rattled off a 39-0 record and national championship against Louisville, powered by five future WNBA players in Maya Moore, Renee Montgomery, Tina Charles, Kalana Greene and freshman Tiffany Hayes. Moore, the player of the year, scored 19.3 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and a Big East-leading 39.8% shooting percentage from 3-point range — she was inducted into Naismith in 2025 after a professional and international career as dominant as her college one.

In 2009-2010, UConn once again went 39-0 and won the national championship, this time against Stanford, with another future WNBA player added to the mix in freshman Kelly Faris. In the 2010-2011 season, the Huskies finally lost — to Stanford — to drop its record to 12-1. Before that happened, though, UConn had won 90-straight games, passing not just its own previous record win streak, but also that of John Wooden’s UCLA men’s teams, which had won 88 games in a row from 1971 through 1974.

This UConn team would lose just one more game all season, but it was in the Final Four against Notre Dame, ending the chance at a third-straight national championship.

1. 111 wins, UConn, 2014-2017

UConn cut down 111 opponents in a row, but not as literally as this photo implies. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The 2014-2015 UConn Huskies lost their second game of the season, 88-86, to Stanford in overtime. They did not lose again until 2017.

Now in the American Athletic Conference with the Big East splitting in two, UConn would win every game after that L to Stanford, by a margin of 41.3 points. It took down longtime rival Notre Dame in the national championship for the second year in a row and the Huskies’ third-straight championship, then won again in 2016 against Syracuse to make it four in a row. The streak persisted until an overtime buzzer-beater from Mississippi State in the Final Four ended UConn’s quest for a fifth-straight championship.

What’s maybe most amazing about all of this is that UConn was 40-0 in 2013-2014, carried over multiple wins from 2012-2013 and then won its 2014-2015 opener against UC Davis, too, giving it a 47-win run that, until the most-recent UConn streak, was the fifth-longest in D-I women’s basketball history. Just one loss separated a 47-game win streak and the record 111-game streak — the Huskies went 158-2 from 2013’s March Madness through 2017’s dance.

A dozen players played minutes for the 2014-2015 Huskies; eight of those, led by three-time WNBA champion and two-time WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, ended up in the WNBA. The 2015-2016 squad also had eight such players, after adding freshmen Napheesa Collier and Kate Lou Samuelson, and the 2016-2017 edition still had six despite losing multiple seniors to the draft.

One-hundred and eleven wins. In a row, even. That one is going to take some time to top.

Other major NCAA winning streaks

88 wins, UCLA, 1971-1974: UCLA’s men had the longest winning streak in Division I basketball until the 2008-2011 UConn team broke that record, but John Wooden’s Bruins still hold the all-time mark for D-I men’s basketball. The last notable challenger for the streak was in 1990-1991, when UNLV won 45 games in a row — just over halfway to history. UCLA won four-straight national championships, as part of the tail-end of a stretch where the Bruins won 10 in 12 seasons.

An odd footnote of the UCLA streak is that it began after a loss to Notre Dame on Jan. 27, 1981, and then ended on Jan. 19, 1984… against Notre Dame.

Of the 16 players that suited up for the Bruins in the 1973-1974 season, half of them ended up in the NBA. Bill Walton and Jamaal Wilkes, the two top scorers on this squad, both ended up inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

NYU has built a program that is dominating Division III women's basketball, and threatening the all-time NCAA win streak. (Photo by Ryan Hunt/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

91 wins, NYU, 2024-2026: The NYU Violets are a Division III team, which recently passed both the 1971-1974 UCLA Bruins and 2008-2011 UConn teams for the second-longest winning streak in NCAA-sanctioned college basketball, men’s or women’s. The streak remains active: NYU pushed it to 91 with wins in the 2026 Division III Women’s National Basketball Championship’s Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.