Tara VanDerveer retires as Stanford women's hoops coach after setting NCAA wins record this year
Tara VanDerveer retires as Stanford women's hoops coach after setting NCAA wins record this year

Published Apr. 9, 2024

Tara VanDerveer, the winningest basketball coach in NCAA history, announced her retirement Tuesday night after 38 seasons leading the Stanford women's team and 45 overall.

The 70-year-old VanDerveer surpassed Mike Krzyzewski for the wins record earlier this year. The Hall of Famer departs with 1,216 victories at Idaho, Ohio State and Stanford.

And as has been the plan for years, top Cardinal assistant Kate Paye is set to take over the program, and the school said negotiations with Paye are underway. Paye played for VanDerveer from 1991-95 and has coached on her staff for 17 years.

VanDerveer's last day is scheduled for May 8 — the 39th anniversary of her hiring.

Her Stanford teams won NCAA titles in 1990, '92 and 2021 and reached the Final Four 14 times.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Stanford Cardinal
Women's College Basketball
