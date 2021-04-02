NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Final Four
And then there were four.
Three of the top dogs remained entering Friday, with one Wildcat wild card, as 3-seed Arizona matches up against 1-seed UConn after 1-seeds Stanford and South Carolina faced off.
Here are the top moments and plays from the Final Four in the NCAA Women's Tournament.
No. 1 Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
Result: Stanford wins 66-65
Hull hits from deep
Stanford's Lexie Hull connected from way downtown to keep the Cardinal's scoring streak going strong.
Brink block
Cameron Brink leads the nation in blocks by a freshman, and at 6-foot-5, she stood tall to deny the Gamecocks points.
Cooke is cooking
South Carolina's Zia Cooke was sinking shots from all over the court, highlighted by her unstoppable buckets from 3.
Holy Henderson
The Gamecocks' Destanni Henderson came up clutch late, giving her team the lead with the final seconds ticking down.
Jonesin' for a win
Stanford's Haley Jones snagged a rebound in heavy traffic and put it up to steal the lead, which the Cardinal never relinquished.
No. 3 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies
Tipoff: 9:30 p.m. ET
