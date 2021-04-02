Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Final Four

1 hour ago

And then there were four.

Three of the top dogs remained entering Friday, with one Wildcat wild card, as 3-seed Arizona matches up against 1-seed UConn after 1-seeds Stanford and South Carolina faced off.

Here are the top moments and plays from the Final Four in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

No. 1 Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
Result: Stanford wins 66-65

Hull hits from deep

Stanford's Lexie Hull connected from way downtown to keep the Cardinal's scoring streak going strong.

Brink block

Cameron Brink leads the nation in blocks by a freshman, and at 6-foot-5, she stood tall to deny the Gamecocks points.

Cooke is cooking

South Carolina's Zia Cooke was sinking shots from all over the court, highlighted by her unstoppable buckets from 3.

Holy Henderson

The Gamecocks' Destanni Henderson came up clutch late, giving her team the lead with the final seconds ticking down.

Jonesin' for a win

Stanford's Haley Jones snagged a rebound in heavy traffic and put it up to steal the lead, which the Cardinal never relinquished.

No. 3 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies
Tipoff: 9:30 p.m. ET

Check back for more updates!

Get more from Women's College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
Lexie Hull Lexie Hull
Cameron Brink Cameron Brink
Zia Cooke Zia Cooke
Destanni Henderson Destanni Henderson
Haley Jones Haley Jones
share story
Running Wild
Women's College Basketball

Running Wild

Running Wild
Arizona has been the shock of the women's tournament, and Adia Barnes' squad will look to continue its wild ride against UConn.
7 hours ago
The Numbers: Women's Final Four
Women's College Basketball

The Numbers: Women's Final Four

The Numbers: Women's Final Four
A trio of 1-seeds and a 3-seed make up the Women's Final Four. What can we expect? Let's take a deep dive into The Numbers.
9 hours ago
Cardinal rule
Women's College Basketball

Cardinal rule

Cardinal rule
There isn't a dominant team in the NCAA Women's Final Four. But depth gives Stanford a slight edge, writes Monica McNutt.
1 day ago
NCAA Women's Top Moments: Elite Eight
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Elite Eight

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Elite Eight
Two Final Four spots were up for grabs on Day 2 of the Elite Eight in the NCAA Women's Tournament! Check out the top moments.
2 days ago
The Non-Call
Women's College Basketball

The Non-Call

The Non-Call
UConn vs. Baylor ended in controversy. Did the refs miss the call? Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe don't see it the same way.
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks