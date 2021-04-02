Women's College Basketball NCAA Women's Tournament Top Moments: Final Four 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

And then there were four.

Three of the top dogs remained entering Friday, with one Wildcat wild card, as 3-seed Arizona matches up against 1-seed UConn after 1-seeds Stanford and South Carolina faced off.

Here are the top moments and plays from the Final Four in the NCAA Women's Tournament.

No. 1 Stanford Cardinal vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks

Result: Stanford wins 66-65

Hull hits from deep

Stanford's Lexie Hull connected from way downtown to keep the Cardinal's scoring streak going strong.

Brink block

Cameron Brink leads the nation in blocks by a freshman, and at 6-foot-5, she stood tall to deny the Gamecocks points.

Cooke is cooking

South Carolina's Zia Cooke was sinking shots from all over the court, highlighted by her unstoppable buckets from 3.

Holy Henderson

The Gamecocks' Destanni Henderson came up clutch late, giving her team the lead with the final seconds ticking down.

Jonesin' for a win

Stanford's Haley Jones snagged a rebound in heavy traffic and put it up to steal the lead, which the Cardinal never relinquished.

No. 3 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 1 UConn Huskies

Tipoff: 9:30 p.m. ET

Check back for more updates!

