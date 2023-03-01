Women's College Basketball
2024 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker
Updated Mar. 4, 2024 2:20 p.m. ET
The NCAA women's basketball tournament is fast approaching.
Ahead of the big dance, hundreds of teams will do battle in their conference tournaments as they vie for one of just 32 automatic bids.
Those who don't win their conference tournaments will have to hope they earn one of 36 at-large bids into the Women's NCAA Tournament. The selection committee will announce the full 68-team field on Selection Sunday, March 17.
In the meantime, we'll keep track of the automatic bids below, as we monitor each conference tournament winner.
2024 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Schedules, Brackets and Automatic Bids:
Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:
American East
- Schedule: March 8-15
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
American Athletic
- Schedule: March 9-13
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Atlantic 10
- Schedule: March 6-10
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
ACC
- Schedule: March 6-10
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
ASUN
- Schedule: March 8-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Big 12
- Schedule: March 7-12
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Big East
- Schedule: March 8-11
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Big Sky
- Schedule: March 9-13
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Big South
- Schedule: March 6-10
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Big Ten
- Schedule: March 6-10
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Big West
- Schedule: March 13-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
CAA
- Schedule: March 13-17
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Conference USA
- Schedule: March 12-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Horizon League
- Schedule: March 5-12
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Ivy League
- Schedule: March 15-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
MAAC
- Schedule: March 12-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
MAC
- Schedule: March 13-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
MEAC
- Schedule: March 13-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Missouri Valley
- Schedule: March 14-17
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Mountain West
- Schedule: March 10-13
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Northeast
- Schedule: March 11-17
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Ohio Valley
- Schedule: March 6-9
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Pac-12
- Schedule: March 6-10
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Patriot League
- Schedule: March 9-17
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
SEC
- Schedule: March 6-10
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Southern
- Schedule: March 7-10
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Southland
- Schedule: March 11-14
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
SWAC
- Schedule: March 13-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Summit League
- Schedule: March 8-12
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
Sun Belt
- Schedule: March 5-11
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
West Coast
- Schedule: March 7-12
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
WAC
- Schedule: March 13-16
- Bracket
- Automatic Bid:
-
With Senior Day, Pete Maravich's record in sight, Caitlin Clark has one goal — win
Caitlin Clark scoring record tracker: What's next after passing Pete Maravich?
Caitlin Clark shines in record-breaking performance as Iowa beats Ohio State
-
LeBron James and others congratulate Caitlin Clark on breaking NCAA scoring record
WNBA ticket sales rise after Caitlin Clark declares for draft: 'It's Clarkonomics'
2024 Women's March Madness Schedule: Dates, locations, channels, how to watch
-
Ohio State-Iowa matchup breaks women's college basketball ticket record
'It’s unimaginable': Caitlin Clark's historic night and its impact on women's sports
Women's college basketball power rankings: Iowa up to No. 3 after win over Ohio State
