Women's College Basketball 2024 NCAA Women's Conference Tournaments: Schedule, brackets, auto bids tracker Updated Mar. 4, 2024 2:20 p.m. ET

The NCAA women's basketball tournament is fast approaching.

Ahead of the big dance, hundreds of teams will do battle in their conference tournaments as they vie for one of just 32 automatic bids.

Those who don't win their conference tournaments will have to hope they earn one of 36 at-large bids into the Women's NCAA Tournament. The selection committee will announce the full 68-team field on Selection Sunday, March 17.

In the meantime, we'll keep track of the automatic bids below, as we monitor each conference tournament winner.

2024 NCAA Women's Conference Tournament Schedules, Brackets and Automatic Bids:

Below is a list of all the conference tournaments as well as the dates and brackets:

American East

Schedule: March 8-15

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

American Athletic

Schedule: March 9-13

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Atlantic 10

Schedule: March 6-10

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

ACC

Schedule: March 6-10

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

ASUN

Schedule: March 8-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Big 12

Schedule: March 7-12

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Big East

Schedule: March 8-11

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Big Sky

Schedule: March 9-13

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Big South

Schedule: March 6-10

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Big Ten

Schedule: March 6-10

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Big West

Schedule: March 13-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

CAA

Schedule: March 13-17

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Conference USA

Schedule: March 12-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Horizon League

Schedule: March 5-12

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Ivy League

Schedule: March 15-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

MAAC

Schedule: March 12-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

MAC

Schedule: March 13-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

MEAC

Schedule: March 13-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Missouri Valley

Schedule: March 14-17

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Mountain West

Schedule: March 10-13

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Northeast

Schedule: March 11-17

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Ohio Valley

Schedule: March 6-9

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Pac-12

Schedule: March 6-10

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Patriot League

Schedule: March 9-17

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

SEC

Schedule: March 6-10

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Southern

Schedule: March 7-10

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Southland

Schedule: March 11-14

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

SWAC

Schedule: March 13-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Summit League

Schedule: March 8-12

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

Sun Belt

Schedule: March 5-11

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

West Coast

Schedule: March 7-12

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

WAC

Schedule: March 13-16

Bracket

Automatic Bid:

