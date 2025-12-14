Women's College Basketball
No. 22 Louisville Women Shut Out No. 12 North Carolina In OT for 76-66 Win
No. 22 Louisville Women Shut Out No. 12 North Carolina In OT for 76-66 Win

Published Dec. 14, 2025 7:09 p.m. ET

Laura Ziegler had 17 points, Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 16 and No. 22 Louisville shut out 12th-ranked North Carolina in overtime, winning 76-66 on Sunday in the Tar Heels' ACC opener.

It was all Louisville in the extra period after Indya Nivar missed two free throws for the Tar Heels (9-3, 0-1) with five seconds left in regulation and Imari Berry hit the second of two foul shots for the Cardinals with less than a second remaining to force overtime tied at 66-all.

Skylar Jones and Berry both made a basket and two free throws as Louisville (10-3, 2-0) outscored the Tar Heels 10-0 in overtime for the victory.

Ziegler made 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers, and grabbed eight rebounds for Louisville. Istanbulluoglu hit 6 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers. Berry totaled 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Tajianna Roberts had 11 points and four steals, while Jones, another reserve, scored half her eight points in overtime.

Reserve Taliyah Henderson led the Tar Heels with 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting with three 3-pointers. Cierra Toomey totaled 12 points and eight rebounds and Nyla Harris contributed 11 points and nine boards. Nivar and Lanie Grant both scored 10.

Louisville led 26-24 after one quarter and 38-33 at halftime.

Elina Aarnisalo hit a jumper to cap a 7-0 spurt to begin the third quarter and give North Carolina its first lead, 40-38. Louisville followed with an 11-0 run and led 56-51 heading into the final period.

Henderson hit two straight 3-pointers to give North Carolina a 64-63 with 1:08 left.

Next, Louisville hosts Eastern Kentucky on Wednesday, and North Carolina hosts UNC Wilmington on Wednesday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Women's College Basketball
