2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament: Schedule, bracket, dates, times, channels

Updated Mar. 4, 2024 11:14 a.m. ET

The 2024 Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will take place from March 6-10 at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Check out everything you need to know leading up to the games (all times Eastern).

Big Ten Tournament Bracket and Schedule

Wednesday, March 6 - First Round

Thursday, March 7 - Second Round

Friday, March 8 - Quarterfinals

Saturday, March 9 - Semi-finals

  • Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner - 2 p.m. (BTN/FOX Sports App)
  • Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner - 25 minutes after Game 11 (BTN/FOX Sports App)

Sunday, March 10 - Championship

  • Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner - 12 p.m. (CBS)

Where is the Big Ten Women's Tournament this year?

The Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota will host the 2024 Big Ten Women's Tournament.

Who won the Big Ten Women's regular season title this year?

Ohio State won the 2024 Big Ten Women's regular season title with a 16-2 conference record. Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes finished in second with a 15-3 record.

How can I watch the 2024 Big Ten Women's Tournament?

Most of the 2024 Big Ten Women's Tournament will be broadcast on BTN. It can also be streamed on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app. The first round games will be on Peacock and the tournament final will be broadcast on CBS.

