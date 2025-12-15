Women's College Basketball
WCBK AP Top 25: USC Blowout Keeps UConn at No. 1, Big Ten, SEC Dominate Rankings
Women's College Basketball

WCBK AP Top 25: USC Blowout Keeps UConn at No. 1, Big Ten, SEC Dominate Rankings

Updated Dec. 15, 2025 1:29 p.m. ET

UConn went to California and blew out USC to keep its undefeated season intact and maintain its hold on the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll released Monday.

The Huskies received 24 first-place votes from a 32-member national media panel. UConn has now been ranked 646 weeks in the poll to tie Stanford for third most in the 50-year history of the poll, trailing only Tennessee (801 appearances) and Texas (649).

The second-ranked Longhorns garnered the other eight first-place ballots. South Carolina, UCLA and LSU remained the next three teams in the poll.

Michigan was sixth with Maryland seventh. Oklahoma flipped places with TCU to move up to eighth after beating rival Oklahoma State last week. Iowa State rounded out the top 10. The Cyclones beat in-state rival Iowa 74-69 last week. The Hawkeyes remained 11th.

Louisville made the biggest jump this week, climbing six spots to No. 16 after an overtime victory over then-No. 12 North Carolina on Sunday. The Tar Heels fell six places to 18th.

Here is the full list of 25:

25. Princeton: 10-1, Ivy
24. Michigan State: 9-1, Big Ten
23. Nebraska: 11-0, Big Ten
22. Washington: 9-1, Big Ten
21. Ohio State: 9-1, Big Ten
20. Notre Dame: 8-2, ACC
19. USC: 7-3, Big Ten
18. North Carolina: 9-3, ACC
17. Tennessee: 7-2, SEC
16. Louisville: 10-3, ACC
15. Baylor: 10-2, Big 12
14. Ole Miss: 10-1, SEC
13. Vanderbilt: 9-0, SEC
12. Kentucky: 11-1, SEC
11. Iowa: 10-1, Big Ten
10: Iowa State: 12-0, Big 12
9: TCU: 11-0, Big 12
8. Oklahoma: 11-1, SEC
7. Maryland: 12-0, Big Ten
6. Michigan: 9-1, Big Ten
5. LSU: 11-0, SEC
4. UCLA: 9-1, Big Ten
3. South Carolina: 10-1, SEC
2. Texas: 12-0, SEC
1. UConn: 10-0, Big East

In and out

Princeton moved into the poll at No. 25 as the Tigers earned a ranking at least once in four of the past five seasons. Carla Berube's squad has only lost once this season (Maryland). The Tigers replaced Oklahoma State, which fell out.

Conference supremacy

The Big Ten once again had nine teams in the poll while the Southeastern Conference was next with eight. The Big 12 and ACC each had three. The Big East and Ivy each have one ranked team.

Games of the week

The second annual women's Champions Classic will take place in New York on Saturday with No. 17 Tennessee playing No. 16 Louisville in the opener and top-ranked UConn facing No. 11 Iowa in the second game of the doubleheader. The women's doubleheader started last season. These two games are the only ones between ranked teams this week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
UConn Huskies
Big Ten
Women's College Basketball
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Azzi Fudd Leads No. 1 UConn's Rout of No. 16 USC With JuJu Watkins Sidelined

Azzi Fudd Leads No. 1 UConn's Rout of No. 16 USC With JuJu Watkins Sidelined

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes