Women's College Basketball
Azzi Fudd Leads No. 1 UConn's Rout of No. 16 USC With JuJu Watkins Sidelined
Women's College Basketball

Azzi Fudd Leads No. 1 UConn's Rout of No. 16 USC With JuJu Watkins Sidelined

Published Dec. 13, 2025 11:00 p.m. ET

Azzi Fudd scored 17 points and No. 1 UConn routed 16th-ranked USC on Saturday, 79-51, snapping the Trojans' 20-game home winning streak with their best player on the bench watching.

JuJu Watkins also didn't play when UConn beat USC 78-64 in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament in March. She tore her ACL in the second round and is sitting out this season while rehabbing.

The Huskies (10-0) shut down USC star freshman Jazzy Davidson, who was held to 10 points on 3 of 13 shooting.

USC led 9-8 before UConn pulled away.

The defending national champion Huskies ran off 15 straight points to end the first quarter as part of a 24-2 spurt that gave them a 32-11 lead early in the second quarter. Davidson's jumper — her only one of the first half — was one of just seven field goals for the Trojans before halftime, when UConn led 39-17.

Watkins did her best to keep her teammates loose and confident during timeouts and as they came in and out of the game, but she couldn't do anything about the Trojans' poor shooting and UConn's swarming defense.

USC had no answer defensively, either. As soon as the Trojans packed the paint, UConn would burn them by hitting a 3-pointer, and the Huskies didn't even have their usual great game from long-range, hitting 7 of 19.

Kennedy Smith had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Trojans (7-3), who also lost to then-No. 2 South Carolina last month in Los Angeles, 69-52. Their lone win against a top-10 opponent so far was then-No. 9 N.C. State in the second game of the season, 69-68.

USC's only sustained run of the game ended the third quarter, with the Trojans outscoring UConn 18-9 to trail 69-39. Jana El Alfy's basket gave the Huskies their largest lead of 39 points earlier in the period.

Ashlynn Shade added 15 points and Sarah Strong had 14 points and seven rebounds for UConn.

UConn alum Diana Taurasi and USC alum and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller shared a pre-game hug wearing their respective school clothing.

Next, UConn hosts Marquette on Wednesday, and USC hosts Cal Poly on Thursday to end a six-game homestand.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Women's College Basketball
UConn Huskies
USC Trojans
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Women's College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Last Night in College Basketball: Iowa State, Iowa Played a Wild Back-And-Forth

Last Night in College Basketball: Iowa State, Iowa Played a Wild Back-And-Forth

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL ScoresMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes