Women's College Basketball
Women's College Basketball

NC State Wolfpack headed to women's Sweet 16, aiming for first title

1 hour ago

A sleeping giant is ready to awaken and crash the party of blue bloods at the NCAA Women's Tournament.

The NC State Wolfpack aren't completely unknown commodities ⁠— they are a No. 1 seed, after all — but their recent résumé doesn't carry quite the same prominence as those of the other top seeds.

This is NC State's first 1-seed in tournament history. The other three No. 1 seeds in the field ⁠— UConn, South Carolina and Stanford ⁠— have been on the top line before, and all boast national championships.

The Gamecocks have one (2017), the Cardinal have a pair (1990, 1992), and, well, the Huskies are in a universe of their own with a record 11 titles.

Meanwhile, NC State's closest taste to national glory came in 1998, when the team made the Final Four as a 4-seed under legendary head coach Kay Yow.

Yow took over the program in 1975-76 and cemented herself as one of the game's greatest coaches of all time during her tenure in Raleigh, North Carolina.

She steered the Wolfpack to a 680-325 record, winning five ACC regular-season titles and four ACC Tournament championships across a career that resulted in her enshrinement in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.

The Wolfpack made the Sweet 16 a total of 11 times under Yow before the icon died on Jan. 24, 2009, after a battle with breast cancer.

NC State hit a rough patch the following four years under head coach Kellie Harper.

Harper's team made the NCAA Women's Tournament in her first season, but the Wolfpack were bounced in the first round.

Subsequent seasons resulted in a 10th-place finish in the ACC in 2010-11, ninth in 2011-12 and tied for seventh in Harper's final year at the helm before her dismissal.

Enter Wes Moore in 2013.

Since his arrival, Moore has NC State back to its winning ways, never finishing below .500 and posting 20 or more wins in seven of his eight seasons as head coach.

Moore has the Wolfpack back on track and headed to their third consecutive Sweet 16.

As the top seed in the Mercado Region of this year's tournament, held in San Antonio, the Wolfpack breezed through their opening-round matchup against No. 16 North Carolina A&T. 

No. 8 USF gave NC State more trouble in Tuesday's clash, with the Bulls holding a one-point lead, at 36-35, heading into halftime. 

Moore's women found their groove after the break.

Led by stars Elissa Cunane and Jada Boyd, who found their respective scoring touches, and a stifling team defensive effort in the third quarter, the Wolfpack clamped down to secure a 79-67 win.

The victory booked passage to the Sweet 16, marking the 14th time in history that the Wolfpack have made it that far.

However, the next stage in the tournament has been a hurdle for the Wolfpack — even dating to Yow's heyday. 

Despite their 14 Sweet 16 appearances, the Wolfpack have progressed to the next round just once, during that magical Final Four run in 1998.

Now, they're set to take on fourth-seeded Indiana, a team that demolished No. 12 Belmont 70-48 on Wednesday.

With a trip to the elusive Elite Eight on the line, will the Wolfpack announce that they belong back among the upper echelon of women's college hoops?

We'll find out at 3 p.m. ET Saturday.

Get more from Women's College Basketball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
The Numbers: No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament
Women's College Basketball

The Numbers: No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament

The Numbers: No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Women's Tournament
They were No. 1 seeds for a reason. As they advance to the Sweet 16, let's look at the numbers on the top teams in women's hoops.
12 hours ago
NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 4
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 4

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 4
Day 2 of the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament was jam-packed with exciting games. Check out the top moments.
21 hours ago
NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 3
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 3

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 3
The first day of the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament promised even more action. Check out the top plays.
1 day ago
NCAA women's top moments: Day 2
Women's College Basketball

NCAA women's top moments: Day 2

NCAA women's top moments: Day 2
There was a full slate of action on Day 2 of the NCAA Women's Tournament, including a few upsets. Check out the top plays.
2 days ago
NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 1
Women's College Basketball

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 1

NCAA Women's Top Moments: Day 1
All four No. 1 seeds, including UConn, were in action on the first day of the NCAA Women's Tournament. Check out the top plays.
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks