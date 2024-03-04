Women's College Basketball
Iowa's Molly Davis hopeful for postseason return following knee injury
Iowa's Molly Davis hopeful for postseason return following knee injury

Published Mar. 4, 2024 10:27 p.m. ET

Don't count the headband out just yet.

During Sunday's game against No. 4 Ohio State, No. 3 Iowa's Molly Davis suffered an injury to her right knee which sidelined her for the remainder of the game. However, on Monday, head coach Lisa Bluder announced that the injury was not season-ending and the 5-foot-7 guard is expected to undergo physical therapy to improve mobility for postseason play.

"While we feel for Molly that she got injured during Senior Day, we are so thankful that the injury she sustained is not season-ending," said Bluder. "Our program has appreciated everyone's support and prayers as we look forward to her return at some point during the postseason."

The injury will likely keep the redshirt senior out of the upcoming Big Ten tournament this week but hopefully, Davis will be ready to go when the first round of the NCAA women's basketball tournament kicks off on March 22.

Davis' injury occurred as she was trying to steal an Ohio State inbound pass during the second quarter of Iowa's eventual 93-83 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. After being carried into the locker room, she eventually returned courtside in a wheelchair.

Following the game, she was wheeled out for Senior Day celebrations where she delivered a heart-warming message that was followed up with an uproar of applause:

"You don't always have to be the biggest, the smartest, the tallest to play at this level," Davis said. "And hopefully, I've showed little girls out there you can play at this level."

Davis has started 27 of the 30 games in which she appeared this season, averaging 6.1 points, 3.1 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game. She also combined to score 28 points in Iowa's last two contests prior to Sunday's big showdown.

