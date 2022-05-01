United States Football League USFL Week 3: New Jersey Generals rally past Philadelphia Stars 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the inaugural USFL season wrapped up on Sunday with a matchup between the New Jersey Generals and the Philadelphia Stars, with both teams trying to move above .500.

It was a tough battle, but the Generals rallied to win 24-16, improving to 2-1 and taking over first place in the North Division. The Stars dropped to 1-2.

Here are the top plays from New Jersey and Philly:

New Jersey Generals 24, Philadelphia Stars 16

Can't touch this!

The Stars took a quick 7-0 lead when quarterback Bryan Scott connected with tight end Bug Howard, who was able to rise from the ground and sprint for a touchdown after no New Jersey defenders touched him.

Catch me if you can

When the Generals need a first down, it's wise to get the ball in the hands of the speedy KaVontae Turpin

Why use two hands when you only need one?

Devin Gray has great hands. Also, as you can see on this play, Scott really knows how to place a pass.

Want to know what it feels like to sack the quarterback?

Or at least see what it looks like? Pretty great view here …

Shuffling quarterbacks

The Stars saw Scott head to the medical tent for treatment.

That meant backup QB Case Cookus got a chance to play. All the Northern Arizona product did on his first play was toss a 42-yard strike.

The Stars would capitalize on the play with a field goal, pushing their lead to 10-0. The Generals countered with a field goal of their own, however, making it 10-3 at the half.

Generals find some juice

With Stars QB Scott remaining out with an injury, New Jersey had a chance to make some noise, and QB De'Andre Johnson did just that with this scamper early in the third quarter.

That set up this 4-yard dash by Darius Victor, which tied the score at 10-10.

Cookus is cookin'

Cookus put the Stars back on top with this TD pass to Diondre Overton, though a missed extra point kept it at 16-10.

To the Victor …

But the Generals fought back, and Victor's second touchdown of the game put New Jersey up 17-16.

Generals on the march

And as time started to draw short, Johnson kept the Generals grinding, taking it into the end zone himself for a 24-16 lead.

And that would end up being the final score.

