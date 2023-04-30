United States Football League USFL Week 3 live updates: Pittsburgh Maulers leading Philadelphia Stars Updated Apr. 30, 2023 1:52 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 3 of the 2023 USFL season continues Sunday with a stacked two-game slate, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Kicking things off, the Pittsburgh Maulers (0-2) are in a tight battle with the Philadelphia Stars (1-1) in Detroit.

Later, on FOX, the action continues with the New Jersey Generals facing the undefeated Michigan Panthers (4 p.m. ET).

See the full list of regular-season week-by-week matchups here.

Here are the top plays!

Pittsburgh Maulers at Philadelphia Stars

Strong start!

Chris Rowland gave the Stars optimum field position to begin the game, running the opening kickoff out to the Pittsburgh 47-yard line.

Shining bright

Six plays later, the Stars reached the end zone when quarterback Case Cookus hit wide receiver Corey Coleman near the pylon for the 24-yard score.

Big play sets up score

Pittsburgh put together a scoring drive after the Philadelphia score when QB Troy Williams hooked up with fullback Mason Stokke for a 25-yard pickup, helping get the Maulers in range for kicker Chris Blewitt, who later hit a 46-yard field goal.

From deep

After forcing Philadelphia to punt, Pittsburgh put together another scoring drive. This one ended with Blewitt connecting on a dazzling 50-yard field goal.

Another 3-pointer

The Maulers began their next possession at midfield and turned the positive field position into points. A defensive pass interference on cornerback Channing Stribling and a 16-yard scramble by Williams helped set up Blewitt's third field goal, giving Pittsburgh a 9-7 lead.

Big return

Philadelphia went three-and-out, and Isiah Hennie ran the punt down to the Stars' 20-yard line. The Maulers, though, were unable to get a first down and settled for their fourth field goal.

Denied!

Coleman then ran the ensuing kickoff out to the Pittsburgh 37-yard line for Philadelphia and a personal foul on Eli Walker put the ball on the 22-yard line. Then, Cookus hit wide receiver Diondre Overton for an 18-yard pickup, but Pittsburgh was unable to get into the end zone. Luis Aguilar hit a 23-yard field goal, bringing the Stars within two, 12-10, at halftime.

No. 5

Pittsburgh opened the second half with a 10-play drive. Another 16-yard scramble from Williams, as shown below, put the Maulers in field goal range, allowing Blewitt to connect on his fifth field goal of the game.

Stay tuned for updates!

