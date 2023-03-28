USFL Uniform Release: Memphis Showboats reveal new look
The final team from the United States Football League has revealed its uniforms for the upcoming 2023 USFL season. The USFL's new team for the 2023 season, the Memphis Showboats, unveiled their blue and yellow uniforms on Tuesday. The Showboats were previously the Tampa Bay Bandits last season.
Memphis Showboats
Coach: Todd Haley
Coach: Ray Horton
The Pittsburgh Maulers were the other team to unveil new uniforms, doing so on March 23. After finishing a league worst 1-9 in the inaugural season, the Maulers decided to not just revamp their team, but their uniforms as well. The Maulers ended up keeping a similar uniform design, but shifted their color scheme to yellow and black from the original blue and orange.
Take a look at the new game fits and colors:
Check out the rest of the teams' uniforms below.
Coach: Skip Holtz
Coach: Bart Andrus
Coach: Mike Nolan
Coach: Curtis Johnson
Coach: Mike Riley
Coach: John DeFilippo
The USFL season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with two games. The Memphis Showboats play their debut game versus the Philadelphia Stars followed by the defending champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the New Jersey Generals.
