United States Football League
United States Football League

USFL Uniform Release: Memphis Showboats reveal new look

Published Mar. 28, 2023 5:49 p.m. ET

The final team from the United States Football League has revealed its uniforms for the upcoming 2023 USFL season. The USFL's new team for the 2023 season, the Memphis Showboats, unveiled their blue and yellow uniforms on Tuesday. The Showboats were previously the Tampa Bay Bandits last season.

Memphis Showboats

Coach: Todd Haley

Pittsburgh Maulers

Coach: Ray Horton

The Pittsburgh Maulers were the other team to unveil new uniforms, doing so on March 23. After finishing a league worst 1-9 in the inaugural season, the Maulers decided to not just revamp their team, but their uniforms as well. The Maulers ended up keeping a similar uniform design, but shifted their color scheme to yellow and black from the original blue and orange. 

Take a look at the new game fits and colors: 

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out the rest of the teams' uniforms below.

Birmingham Stallions:

Coach: Skip Holtz

Philadelphia Stars:

Coach: Bart Andrus

Michigan Panthers:

Coach: Mike Nolan

Houston Gamblers:

Coach: Curtis Johnson

New Jersey Generals: 

Coach: Mike Riley

New Orleans Breakers:

Coach: John DeFilippo

The USFL season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with two games. The Memphis Showboats play their debut game versus the Philadelphia Stars followed by the defending champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the New Jersey Generals. 

And to get all your official USFL merchandise, head over to Shop USFL!

More on the USFL:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
United States Football League
Memphis Showboats
share
Get more from United States Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kevin De Bruyne puts on passing clinic in Belgium's 3-2 win in Germany
Kevin De Bruyne puts on passing clinic in Belgium's 3-2 win in Germany
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes