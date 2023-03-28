United States Football League USFL Uniform Release: Memphis Showboats reveal new look Published Mar. 28, 2023 5:49 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The final team from the United States Football League has revealed its uniforms for the upcoming 2023 USFL season. The USFL's new team for the 2023 season, the Memphis Showboats, unveiled their blue and yellow uniforms on Tuesday. The Showboats were previously the Tampa Bay Bandits last season.

Memphis Showboats

Coach: Todd Haley

Pittsburgh Maulers

Coach: Ray Horton

The Pittsburgh Maulers were the other team to unveil new uniforms, doing so on March 23. After finishing a league worst 1-9 in the inaugural season, the Maulers decided to not just revamp their team, but their uniforms as well. The Maulers ended up keeping a similar uniform design, but shifted their color scheme to yellow and black from the original blue and orange.

Take a look at the new game fits and colors:

Check out the rest of the teams' uniforms below.

Birmingham Stallions:

Coach: Skip Holtz

Philadelphia Stars:

Coach: Bart Andrus

Michigan Panthers:

Coach: Mike Nolan

Houston Gamblers:

Coach: Curtis Johnson

New Jersey Generals:

Coach: Mike Riley

New Orleans Breakers:

Coach: John DeFilippo

The USFL season kicks off on Saturday, April 15 with two games. The Memphis Showboats play their debut game versus the Philadelphia Stars followed by the defending champion Birmingham Stallions taking on the New Jersey Generals.

