2026 UFL Week 4: How To Watch, What To Know, Biggest Storylines

Week 4 of the 2026 UFL season kicks off Thursday, with another game Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt and Curt Menefee will be on the call once again this week on FOX UFL Friday — a dedicated night of UFL action taking place each Friday on FOX during the 10-week regular season.

All 40 regular-season games — plus the playoffs on Sunday, June 7 and the championship game on Saturday, June 13 — will be televised across FOX, FS1, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and NFL Network. Games will also be available to stream on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FOX One. Click here for full regular-season schedules for every team.

Here's everything to know about Week 4:

Week 4 (April 16-18)

Key players: Kings QB Chandler Rogers, QB Jason Bean, WR Isaiah Winstead, TE Zach Davidson; Gamblers QB Nolan Henderson, QB Taulia Tagovailoa, QB Hunter Dekkers, WR Jontre Kirklin, WR Justin Hall.

What to know: The Kings are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Storm last week that saw one of the UFL's newest rules implemented for the first time; Louisville handed Orlando the win after committing two defensive fouls during the overtime period, which awarded two points to the Storm in the sudden-death round. The Kings, led by former NFL quarterback and head coach Chris Redman, are aiming to turn things around this week. Louisville is one of two winless teams heading into Week 4 and hopes to change that. That's certainly possible if Bean, who's fresh off a standout collegiate career as a dual-threat signal-caller at Kansas, can settle into a rhythm.

The Gamblers are aiming to bounce back this week after being crushed by 38 points by the reigning champion Defenders in Week 3. It was the largest margin of victory in UFL history, and Houston was on the wrong end of it. Head coach Kevin Sumlin is at the helm for the Gamblers. The Roughnecks were rebranded to the Gamblers for 2026, reverting to their original name when Sumlin served as the team’s head coach in the legacy USFL in 2022.

Key players: Renegades QB Austin Reed, WR Tyler Vaughns, WR Greg Ward, RB Dae Dae Hunter; Aviators QB Jalan McClendon, RB Jalan McClendon, RB Zaquandre White, WR Tay Martin, WR Antwane Wells.

What to know: These two are back at it again after facing each other in Week 3. The Renegades are coming off a solid win last week that was highlighted by quarterback Austin Reed throwing for 147 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Former Colorado and Washington head coach Rick Neuheisel is at the helm for the Renegades, who moved from Dallas to Arlington this season. We're still waiting to hear from Luis Perez, "The Spring King" who led the league with 2,238 passing yards last year, but for now it looks like Dallas is sticking with Reed.

[2026 UFL Power Rankings: Renegades, Storm Remain on Top]

The Aviators are eyeing their first win of the season after suffering a brutal single-digit loss to the Renegades last week. Former NFL receiver and Ohio State standout Ted Ginn Jr. is at the helm of the newly formed Aviators, who have yet to find a rhythm this season.

Key players: Battlehawks QB Brandon Silvers, OLB Pita Taumoepenu; Defenders QB Jordan Ta’amu, WR Seth Williams, RB Deon Jackson, K Matt McCrane.

What to know: The Battlehawks are coming off a tough win against the Stallions last week that saw them score four total touchdowns (three offensive, one defensive). St. Louis quarterback Brandon Silvers hasn't had a breakout performance yet, but there's still plenty of time left for him to hit his stride under Ricky Proehl, who replaces Anthony Becht as the head coach for the Battlehawks this season.

The Defenders made UFL history with the largest margin of victory in Week 3. They're looking to continue their hot streak under 2025 UFL Coach of the Year Shannon Harris, who's at the helm for the Defenders after leading them to a championship title in his first season at the helm. DC has the most continuity of any team, returning 2025 UFL Championship Game MVP Ta’amu, offensive coordinator Fred Kaiss and defensive coordinator Blake Williams.

Key players: Storm QB Jack Plummer, WR Chris Rowland, WR Elijhah Badger, WR KJ Hamler, K Michael Lantz; Stallions QB Matt Corral, WR Justyn Ross, WR Jaydon Mickens, WR Deon Cain, RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

What to know: The Storm and head coach Becht — who moved on from St. Louis after three seasons to take over for Orlando this year — are looking to continue their undefeated season. Could we see a few snaps from ex-Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson this week? The UCLA product came in briefly during Week 2 but didn't take the field in Week 3. For now, it looks like Plummer is the sole star of the show. Another Storm player to watch out for is USC product Lantz, who could very well become the latest kicker to earn a job in the NFL .

[2026 UFL Title Odds: Renegades Favored; Defenders, Storm Closing Gap]

The Stallions enter the 2026 season looking to continue their dominance from previous years, having won three consecutive spring football championships (USFL titles in 2022 and 2023 and the inaugural UFL title in 2024). That said, Birmingham is coming off of a heartbreaker, narrowly losing to St. Louis last week. This is the Stallions' first season without coach Skip Hotz, who stepped away from his post this offseason. A familiar face in former UFL product and ex-Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron is at the helm for Birmingham.