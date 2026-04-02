2026 UFL Power Rankings: Renegades, Storm Leading After Week 2

UFL co-owner Mike Repole — headset and all — emerged on the sideline next to Orlando Storm head coach Anthony Becht to offer insight and strategy as one of the league's newest teams took the field for the first time in the second half during its Week 2 matchup against a fellow newbie in the Louisville Kings on Saturday night.

He wasn't there to watch the game from a better view. Quite the opposite, in fact. Repole participated in a back-and-forth conversation with the broadcast team for two series about some of the rule changes implemented for the 2026 season and how Becht might think about calling plays to stretch the Storm’s then-12-9 advantage.

"What are you gonna do here, Anthony?" Repole said.

"Well, I got my headphones to hear you so," Becht, with two headsets atop his head, said. "I got two headphones going here. You’re making me earn my paycheck right now."

"Well, if you get a touchdown, you get your paycheck," Repole said with a laugh.

Becht and the Storm didn’t get the touchdown, but they got the win. Now I want to see Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the sideline with a headset next to head coach Brian Schottenheimer waving a proverbial NFL paycheck above his head while advising him on play selection. Wouldn’t you?

That said, here's a look at my second UFL power rankings list of the season:

Week 2 results: Lost to Defenders, 44-26

Current odds to win 2026 title: +2500

Quarterback Jalan McClendon put up 212 yards of total offense with three total touchdowns and an interception, but the Aviators' offensive line struggled in protection, allowing four sacks. Columbus also turned the ball over four times. What's encouraging for this team, though, is its 100% scoring record against the Defenders, going 4-for-4.

Week 2 results: Lost to Storm, 19-9

Current odds to win 2026 title: +3000

The Kings couldn't have run the ball against the Storm even if we gave every player and pair of Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez’s PF Flyers. Just 26 of their 216 total yards came on the ground. The Kings went 3-for-12 on third down and became entirely too synonymous with the phrase "third-and-long." They had just as many penalties (nine) as first downs. Still, Kings head coach Chris Redmond has enough talent on his roster to turn things around.

Week 2 results: Lost to Gamblers, 22-20

Current odds to win 2026 title: +360

For a second week in a row, the Stallions played an opponent that they couldn't quite knock out. This week, they let a second win slip away, as the Gamblers made a walk-off field goal to hand Birmingham its first loss. Stallions quarterback Matt Corral went 21-for-27 passes for 226 yards with two scores and two interceptions. He completed five passes to three different receivers. The offense isn't the problem. Had special teams not had a player line up in an illegal position on a field goal attempt, a Houston touchdown might've just been a field goal. Birmingham has reached the maturity process where beating yourself is the real obstacle to winning with comfort and regularity.

Week 2 results: Defeated Aviators, 44-26

Current odds to win 2026 title: +350

Running back Deon Jackson cashed in for three touchdowns, and the Defenders put up 319 yards of offense in a shellacking of the Aviators in their home debut. Jackson finished with 97 rushing yards on 11 attempts (8.8 yards per carry), while the Defenders defense created four takeaways and seven tackles for loss.

DC Defenders vs. Columbus Aviators Highlights 🏈 UFL on FOX

Week 1 results: Defeated Stallions, 22-20

Current odds to win 2026 title: +2500

On the leg of kicker John Hoyland, the Gamblers earned their first win for head coach Kevin Sumlin since his return to professional football. Hoyland made all five of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner from 50 yards.

Week 2 results: Lost to Renegades, 31-15

Current odds to win 2026 title: +550

The Battlehawks struggled in the face of the league's best team through this young season. Quarterback Brandon Silvers went 22-of-39 for 186 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. His partnership with former Iowa State wideout Hakeem Butler has potential, but there were three instances in Tuesday's game where Silvers and Butler just couldn't quite find each other. Good news for St. Louis fans, though, is that tight end Tyler Neville was ready when Silvers looked to him late in the fourth quater for the Battlehawks' first touchdown of the game. Butler came up big for a three-point conversion later. The Battlehawks' resolve late against the Renegades bodes well for them later this season as the pecking order begins to form.

Week 2 results: Defeated Kings, 19-9

Current odds to win 2026 title: +425

Quarterback Jack Plummer nearly ruined what should've been a comfortable win with a late interception thrown from the Kings' 1-yard line with 2:48 left to play. The Storm defense stepped up though to seal the victory, as it had all day. Plummer went 18-for-23 for 182 yards.

Week 2 results: Defeated Battlehawks, 31-15

Current odds to win 2026 title: +275

Tyler Vaughns, aka "Must-see TV," showed why he's one of the best wideouts in the league with a second consecutive show-stopping performance. The former USC star caught 11 passes for 146 yards in a resounding win for Dallas, who retained the No. 1 spot in these rankings yet again this week. Both Vaughns and quarterback Austin Reed tied UFL records for receiving touchdowns (three) and passing touchdowns (three) in a single game in the double-digit win.

While Reed has had back-to-back games with 240 passing yards or more, he wanted the NFL to know his WR1 should not be playing on Tuesday nights for long.

"That guy [Vaughns) should be playing on Sundays," Reed said after the game. "If you're an NFL team and you're not looking at him, what're you doing?"