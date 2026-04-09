UFL Expanding to Oklahoma City, Moving to 10 Teams in 2028

The more, the merrier!

The United Football League announced on Thursday morning that it's expanding to 10 teams in 2028, including the addition of a team in Oklahoma City.

"Oklahoma lives and breathes football, so bringing the UFL to Oklahoma City was an easy decision," UFL Co-Owner Mike Repole said in a statement about the inclusion of Oklahoma City. "This is a state that shows up, cares deeply, and truly understands the game. From college powerhouses to Friday night lights, football runs deep here. We’re committed to building a franchise in OKC that the entire state can rally behind."

The Oklahoma City UFL team doesn't yet have a name but will play its home games at MAPS 4 Multipurpose Stadium, which is under construction. The location of the other expansion team isn't known, either.

"Oklahoma City has long been one of the most glaring vacancies on the professional football map," UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon said in a statement. "The combination of a new stadium, deep-rooted football culture, and a city that has proven its ability to support major league sports makes this an easy decision. We are thrilled to bring the UFL’s brand of high-octane spring football to the passionate fans of Oklahoma."

The lone professional sports team in Oklahoma City is the Thunder, who just won their first NBA championship in franchise history last season. Elsewhere, the Oklahoma Sooners (college) are located roughly 25 minutes south of Oklahoma City, while the Oklahoma State Cowboys (college) are located roughly 70 minutes north of Oklahoma City.

As for this season, which is two weeks young, the UFL has three new teams: the Columbus Aviators, Louisville Kings and Orlando Storm.